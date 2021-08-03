How you can participate in competitions on the blockchain





Whether you are a newbie or an expert investing in the cryptocurrency market, it can be difficult to diversify your portfolio well to get the best bang for your buck. Not only do you need to consider market volatility, but you also need to balance your digital assets and align them with traditional holdings in your portfolio. In the traditional market alone, you can ask for help with asset management that you don’t usually find in the crypto world. But there are companies like Invictus Capital and SolStreet that open up new avenues for navigating the digital landscape and achieving your goals. And to celebrate the bringing of a brand new crypto asset management protocol to investors on the Solana blockchain, SolStreet is running a series of exciting competitions called Money never sleeps to spice up its launch. Early user access Contests that take place on the devnet where no real money is at stake are open to investors as well as fund managers, giving first-time users an overview of the special features and functions of the SolStreet protocols. Participants can create a portfolio using crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE). The top 500 entrants have a chance to win rewards in the following categories: Keep in mind that the purpose of the protocol is to give everyone the opportunity to launch a decentralized investment fund directly into the Solana blockchain. The SolStreet plan also gives these investors access to effective strategies while keeping costs low with minimal transaction fees. Healthy competition gives investors the opportunity to explore while learning and a chance to win prizes as well. What are you winning? The top performers in each contest will win a share of the 1 million STRT token protocols made available for the contest. This represents an estimated value of $ 600,000. Not only can you earn these tokens, but investors have the option of owning STRT before it becomes available to the general public. In addition to the cryptocurrency, the winner of each category will be able to own a unique SolStreet Non-Fungible (NFT) token. The story continues Note that as the competitions approach, SolStreet will be posting more details regarding the exact prize distribution. So, keep an eye out for more information. You must play to win To have a chance to win these fantastic prizes and increase your crypto investing game in the meantime, you need to register and to participate. The Wolf of SolStreet contest entry deadline is August 2, 2021, so be sure to put your hat on in the ring today and have fun. photo by FALL CUTTER on Unsplash See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

