Living senior executive ordered to pay back $ 79 million to defrauded investors after Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence





Jon Harder hit the jackpot in January when then-President Donald Trump commuted his sentence from six years to 15 years in prison.

But the Salem entrepreneur, who was convicted of defrauding 1,200 investors out of around $ 120 million, had no luck Tuesday in federal court. A judge ruled that Harder had to pay back more than $ 79 million in restitution to its investors.

The sudden collapse in 2008 of Sunwest Management, Harders’ empire of retirement residences, brought it to the forefront. Hundreds of family investors had invested their retirement money in various Sunwest projects only to see them go bankrupt.

As Sunwest investors saw their monthly interest checks disappear, Sunwest-affiliated assisted living centers went bankrupt and struggled to afford food for their residents. Prosecutors alleged Harder continued to solicit investments even as his business was in serious difficulty.

In 2015, Harder pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, a particularly long sentence by Oregon white-collar offender standards.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Simon noted in his ruling Tuesday that Trump commuted Harders’ jail term but left and in fact left all other elements of the sentence intact.

The case was complicated by the fact that Harders’ restitution had never been settled. In 2015, when he was sentenced, government prosecutors never provided the judge with the precise figures needed to calculate the amount of restitution. And the sentence of the judges never specified a figure.

In April, two months after Harder’s release from prison, federal prosecutors filed a petition asking the judge to impose the restitution order. This time, they provided a number: $ 79,499,677.

Harder argued that prosecutors violated his due process rights by trying to impose a restitution requirement five years after his conviction.

Simon sided with the government, much to the dismay of lawyers in the case who argued Harder deserved credit for cooperating in efforts to maximize the return to Sunwest investors and not dragging out a battle. legal that would have spent less available money.

Without Jon Harder, investors would have gotten back a small fraction of what they actually got, said Steve English, who represented Harder in the civil proceedings.

Robert Hamilton, current attorney for Harders, declined to comment.

– Jeff Manning

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2021/08/senior-living-exec-ordered-to-pay-back-defrauded-investors-79-million-after-donald-trump-commutes-prison-sentence.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos