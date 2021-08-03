Politics
Tokyo 2020 Olympics updates: Indian men’s hockey team loses to Belgium in semi-final
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also logged in to watch the men’s hockey semi-final clash between India and Belgium in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
CRPF jaws cheer for the Indian men’s hockey team in Jammu, chanting “Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.
Score level at 2-2 after the conclusion of the third quarter between India and Belgium.
After the end of the first half of the men’s hockey semi-final between India and Belgium, the score is 2-2
Family members forward of men’s hockey team Gurjant Singh cheering on the Indian team at their home in Amritsar
Watching the India vs Belgium men’s hockey semi-final at Tokyo 2020. Proud of our team and their skills. I wish them the best !, tweets PM Narendra Modi
The Indian men’s hockey team takes a 2-1 lead against Belgium after the end of the first quarter.
Men begin Olympic summit attempt for sport’s debut
Twenty men will begin their attempt to reach a new high in competitive climbing on Tuesday when the fast-growing sport takes a major step into the mainstream with its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Indian men’s hockey team is in action against Belgium in the semi-finals
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya failed in a lawsuit to be allowed to run in the 200-meter heats.
Javelin thrower Annu Rani fails to advance to final
- Rani recorded a throw of 50.35m. After the first attempt, Rani was placed in ninth place.
- The 28-year-old recorded a throw of 53.19m and by the time everyone finished their second attempt Rani slipped to 14th place.
Cheruiyot (Olympics-Athletics-Kenya) qualifies for the 1500m semi-finals in search of gold
