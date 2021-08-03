Who benefits the most? – Journal





SINCE its official launch by President Xi in April 2015, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has attracted some $ 25 billion in investment in roads, ports, power plants and fiber optic cables to Pakistan. Given the power imbalance between China and Pakistan and also Beijing’s reputation for steadfastly focusing on its own national interests, it was widely believed that China was always going to get the most benefits.

In some ways, yes. The terms of specific agreements have been so beneficial to China that Pakistan will face a major challenge in repaying the debts it accumulates. Not only that, in some cases China has apparently even brought in its own prisoners as labor rather than providing the Pakistanis with much-needed jobs.

But a major new study from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has suggested that Pakistan has also had some success in achieving its goals with regard to CPEC. Maybe it shouldn’t be such a surprise. After all, for many decades Pakistan has foiled successive US administrations, securing huge amounts of aid without changing its national security policies of building a nuclear bomb and supporting violent pro-state jihadists. The Carnegie Report suggests that China has also discovered that when you deal with Pakistan, it’s not just one-way traffic.

When the CPEC started, Nawaz Sharif wanted China to focus on energy projects that had been a key part of its 2013 election manifesto. To some extent, that also suited Beijing. After all, if he were to relocate factories to Pakistan, he would need energy to supply them. But Carnegie found that the minutes of the joint cooperation committee that oversaw the CPEC made it clear that the early focus on energy projects had been initiated by the Sharif government. Partly because it wanted to gain political support for the whole initiative, China agreed to these priorities, and many of CPEC’s early investments went into energy projects, including coal-fired power plants.

It’s not all one-way traffic when it comes to CPEC.

The Pakistani government has also been influencing decisions about where to benefit from Chinese investment. While Nawaz Sharif was in power, many major projects were geared towards his political heartland in Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is absent. This suited the Chinese to some extent who saw great potential for development in the Punjab in part because it was cheaper to work in a province with a road network already in place.

The tendency of Pakistani governments of all stripes to direct resources to their constituents became even more evident when the PTI took power. Unhappy that the Punjab is benefiting so much, Imran Khan has criticized the CPEC for many years. In fact, its opposition was so strong that China had to rely on the Pakistani military to align the new PTI government on the issue. The army chief allegedly intervened by telling the government that the CPEC should be supported. And once this message was taken into account, the PTI government proved to be as adept as the PML-N in directing resources: in the face of pressure from the Pakistani government, China gave up its preference for the Hattar industrial park. and agreed to develop Rashakai even though the feasibility studies had not given the site a good rating. Interestingly, however, the Chinese, having convinced themselves that Imran Khan had indeed decided to support the CPEC, were happy to continue working with civilian rather than military officials.

And what about the gem of CPEC, Gwadar? It is often said that the deep-water port was only built because China wants to secure access to the Indian Ocean. While this is undoubtedly an important factor, it is also true that Gwadar has been a priority for Pakistan which has long believed that the port had the potential to give it an advantage in its endless struggle with India. Indeed, the first proposal to develop Gwadar was not put forward by Beijing but by the then Pakistani President, General Pervez Musharraf, during his first visit to China in January 2000.

When CPEC started, Gwadar was to some extent renamed the Belt and Road Initiative project. Although China pretended to support Gwadar during those early years, the money didn’t really start flowing until the CPEC was put in place. At first, China feared that the drawbacks in the form of remote ports, lack of supporting infrastructure, and challenges posed by the Baloch separatist movement would outweigh the potential benefits.

Pakistan’s experience demonstrates that domestic political benefits can be derived from CPEC investments. That said, it is also possible to accumulate massive debt that will take decades to pay off. And when it comes to these debts, Pakistan may want to consider China to be perhaps a less sympathetic creditor than the West.

The writer is the author of The Bhutto Dynasty: The Struggle for Power in Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 August 2021

