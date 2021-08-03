bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: Reduced to throwing tea bags, Erdogans in the grip of a serious fire crisis





Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is going through a fairly serious crisis. It took on a tragicomic air over the weekend when the president came over under fire for throwing tea bags at the inhabitants while, under heavy police escort, traversed one of the regions hardest hit by the the underworld rages across Turkey. Erdogan in Mugla province meets with victims of the fires. During the visit, he asserted that “Turkey has the most solid infrastructure in the region in terms of fighting forest fires” (Image: Turkish Presidency). This incident was picked up by AFP, which also reported on August 2: The forest fires that devastated the seaside regions of Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts destroyed huge swathes of virgin forest and forced evacuation tourists panicked from their hotels. But they also exposed Erdogan to an election two years from now that could extend his reign into a third decade to yet another round of criticism over his seemingly slow and disconnected response. Before the tea launch episode for the farmers who lost their cattle to the flames and the locals who saw their homes razed to the ground, it really won’t have felt like a storm in a teacup. Erdogan was heavily criticized when it was revealed that Turkey does not have a firefighting plane. It’s pretty amazing in a country that has a third of forest and is experiencing forest fires, but not on a scale this summer on an annual basis. Erdogan attempted to explain the omission by saying that “the main reason for these problems with the planes is that the Turkish Aeronautical Association has not been able to update its fleet and technology”. As it turned out, the association was unable to submit bids to supply the aircraft as the water tanks for its proposed fleet were slightly too small. Firefighting planes were eventually brought in from Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Ukraine, and on August 2 the European Union responded in solidarity to an international call from Ankara for more. planes. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu thanked Brussels for sending one plane from Croatia and two from Spain. Your deaf Altun At the same time, however, Erdogans’ communications director Fahrettin Altun displayed a remarkably muted approach to the crisis, reacting with pompous annoyance to social media hashtags #HelpTurkey and #GlobalCall. “The so-called aid campaign was launched to make our state appear incapable,” Altun replied. The translation can be a bit wonky here, but alleging that most of the information shared on social media platforms, IM groups and forums is fake news, Altun would have complained, “All good-intentioned help and contribution is required by our national unison. However, this so-called aid campaign which has been organized from abroad and from one center from tonight has was started with ideological motives and aimed to make our state seem incapable and undermine our nation-state unison. ” Bianet reported that following Altun’s statement, a counter-hashtag to the hashtag #HelpTurkey was opened on social media: #WeDontNeedHelp.

