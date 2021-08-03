Prosecuting Trump for his role in January 6 riot just got easier thanks to testimony from Capitol officers





All were telling us, Trump sent us. In heartbreaking and heartbreaking testimony before a select House committee established to investigate the events of January 6, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino A. Gonell and his colleagues in the Capitol Police and the DC Metropolitan Police Department described last week how those they witnessed a violent violation of the Capitol explicitly emphasized the role of the president of the time, Donald Trump, in the insurgency.

Under riot law, prosecutors must prove two separate questions: whether Trump caused the riot and whether he intended to cause the riot.

While the Public Opinion Tribunal may have found Trump guilty of inciting the Capitol Riot, the case in federal court is much more delicate. Under riot law, prosecutors must prove two separate questions: whether Trump caused the riot and whether he intended to cause the riot. Officer testimony that directly links Trump’s comments to the actions of the rioters could bring prosecutors closer to Trump’s legal responsibility for Jan.6.

While criminal charges remain unlikely due to the protections given to any speaker under the First Amendment and recent court cases that limit the scope of riot law, the new evidence could help prosecutors thread the needle. Specifically, the officers’ testimony could support the idea that Trumps called on his supporters to reject Congressional certification of the election were not simply the reflections of a sore loser, but were rather deliberately calculated to incite violence. and pursue its multi-faceted strategy to overthrow the election.

Trump’s potential involvement in an insurgency ploy was highlighted even further by revelations on Friday that he asked Justice Department officials to simply say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me. This could be useful in a criminal case as long as it demonstrates that Trump was linked to the outcome of disrupting the election results and taking steps to achieve it, rather than just complaining about the process. (Although the Justice Department was in the hands of the GOP at the time, officials refused to follow Trump’s command because the allegations of voter fraud were false.)

Added to the recent Justice Department statement that allies of the Trumps in the executive and legislative branches could not claim any privileges or immunities from office if Congress called them to testify, and the 2nd Circuit ruling that the Trumps could not escape a civil fraud suit. through arbitration, the legal vulnerabilities of former presidents are increasing day by day. Whether or not a sitting president enjoys immunity from federal criminal prosecution for crimes committed during his tenure, a former president does not enjoy such immunity.

Already, the House directors of Trump’s impeachment trial in February have dismissed the First Amendment’s objections to the criminalization of Trump for his January 6 speech. The rioters’ statements could help bolster that resolve by allowing a prosecutor to invoke the First Amendment fighting words exception, which allows those who utter such words to be held accountable for the violence that ensues.

While judges have narrowed down this exception over time, the Supreme Court originally defined in 1942 fighting words as those which by their very wording inflict injury or tend to incite an immediate violation of the peace. It is important to note that these words do not have to be an essential part of an exhibition of ideas and have such low social value that a step towards the truth that any advantage that can be derived from them is clearly outweighed by the social interest in order and morality.

Now, federal judges have limited the fighting-word doctrine to cases in which a leader addresses an already riot-ripe crowd and offers an invitation to trade punches. The overriding inflammatory language and the actions it inspired may fall within this exception to freedom of expression. In his speech before the Capitol Riot, he berated Republicans for fighting like a boxer with their hands behind their backs and urged the audience to fight a lot harder and fight like hell.

But the obstacle of proving a causal link between a speaker’s words and the violence suffered remains significant. Police officers have testified that Trump’s supporters not only enthusiastically accepted his invitation and immediately descended on Capitol Hill, but also saw that his words ordering them to take this action could be important in holding Trump accountable.

The First Amendment conflicts also limited the application of riot law, intended to penalize those who incite collective violence. Congress approved the riot law in 1968, amid the turbulent assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.s and escalating protests against racial injustice and the Vietnam War. While the law made prosecution easier despite constitutional challenges during its early years, most notorious in the trial of the Chicago Seven, most of whom were anti-Vietnam War protesters, it has been dormant for several decades.

Equally conflicting have been the acts of the 21st century resurrection. Since the 2017 unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, the Justice Department has indicted both white nationalist terrorists and Black Lives Matter protesters under the law with mixed results. Along the way, federal judges in the 4th Circuit and in California significantly limited the scope of the acts, citing First Amendment concerns.

The riot law that remains in 2021 is cut, tattered and racist. The fact that it was used to suppress free speech and target civil rights activists weighs in favor of its ultimate extinction. Still, that might be the best way to pursue criminal charges against Trump, and the rioters’ statements help bolster the case.

As the 7th Circuit was held in the notorious Chicago Seven case, an organizational relationship between listeners and the speaker or some other commitment by listeners to follow the speaker’s instructions can help prove the necessary causal link between the provocative speech. and the resulting riot. The insurgents’ claims that they were acting in accordance with Trump’s directive he gave them and sent them into combat can be seen as the kind of evidence the courts have viewed as proof of passage. As they waved Trump flags and desecrated federal property, the rioters arguably also demonstrated the organizational relationship and commitment their leader wanted.

In the end, the prosecutions under the Riot Law were too few and too heavy for us to predict how a judge might weigh the rioters’ statements. Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jacksons asked largely unanswered questions in 1951, highlighting the difficulties of prosecuting the alleged inciters that still ring today: When is a speech so provocative, insulting or prompting that it does not fall under constitutional immunity? As for this judgment, is it determined by the actual reaction of the listeners? Or is it a judicial assessment of the intrinsic quality of the language used? Or both?

Answering Jackson’s questions will be crucial as Congressional hearings into the Jan.6 riot continue and prosecutors watching the testimony scrutinize Trump’s involvement in organizing, participating in, or continuing the riot . The revelations that the rioters acted not only on behalf of Trump but under his leadership could strengthen a criminal case against him and help the government heed the emotional exhortation of Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunns during the opening hearing last week to find out who was really behind the heinous events of January 6.

Mike Ferrara

