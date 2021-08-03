News18 Dawn | Prime Minister Modi will chair the UN Security Council debate on August 9; French president uses Tik Tok and Instagram to counter vaccine rumors





India vs Belgium Hockey, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Semi-final: Harmanpreet, Mandeep makes 2-1 The Indian men’s hockey team took the lead after losing early to Belgium. Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner and Mandeep has scored in open play as they look to bring the sport’s glory back to the country as they play in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The men’s hockey team reached the semi-finals of the Games after a 49-year gap and now they will be looking to confirm a medal for themselves even if they are going to have a hard time against the Belgians. PM Modi to chair UN Security Council debate on August 9, India’s first prime minister to do so Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council debate on maritime security on August 9, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday. It will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister will chair the debate, one of the flagship events hosted by India during its presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August. The August presidency will be India’s first presidency during its 2021-2022 term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. India’s two-year term as a non-permanent member of the Security Council began on January 1, 2021. India will again chair the Council in December next year, the last month of its two-year term. years. “Will remain deputy”: Babul Supriyo changed his mind after meeting Shah, Nadda BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who announced on Saturday he was quitting politics, changed his plans on Monday evening by saying he would continue to sit in parliament. Supriyo, who sparked a political storm after his announcement to quit politics on Facebook, claimed he would refrain from engaging in political activities and relinquish his safety and accommodation in Delhi. His statement came after meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. I would like to thank the Minister of the Interior and the head of the BJP. They asked me to stay behind. Coronavirus leak from Chinese lab, Chinese scientists worked to modify virus to infect humans: US report A preponderance of evidence proves that the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic has escaped from a Chinese research facility, according to a report by American Republicans released on Monday, a finding that U.S. intelligence agencies are not supportive of. reached. The report also cited ample evidence “that scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) – aided by US experts and Chinese and US government funds – were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden.Representative Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released the Republican staff report from the panels. French President Macron addresses Tik Tok and Instagram to counter rumors about Covid-19 vaccines French President Emmanuel Macron took to Tik Tok and Instagram on Monday to try to counter vaccine misinformation after a third weekend of protests against a controversial Covid health pass. Macron ditched his usual dark suit and tie for a black t-shirt in a short video from the Presidency’s vacation home in southern France, in which he repeated that vaccines were the only weapon “that could fend off a fourth wave of coronavirus. Some of them you’ve heard false rumors, some of them it has to be said, “he said in the selfie video, in which he urged the faint-hearted to ask them their questions and concerns directly. “Making Papri Chaat?”: Derek O’Brien Slams Focus on Passing Bills Without Debate The Trinamool Congress (TMC) said on Monday that all the opposition agreed that the issue of national security and Pegasus be discussed in parliament in the presence of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Modi. During a press briefing, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien also said farm laws should be repealed. He said there was a need to immediately discuss rising prices, the economy, jobs and inflation, as well as national security and the Pegasus issue. They should start with the issue of national security and Pegasus in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior. There is full agreement of all opposition parties on this, he said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/news18-daybreak-pm-modi-to-chair-un-security-council-debate-on-aug-9-french-president-takes-to-tik-tok-instagram-to-counter-rumours-on-vaccines-4038530.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos