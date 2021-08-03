‘Amber’ travel watchlist plans canceled by Boris Johnson





Plans for an amber watchlist have been scrapped as ministers prepare to review the traffic light system that will decide travel rules for most of August. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to keep travel rules as simple as possible on Monday and ministers are due to hold a review meeting on Thursday. The government had considered the new category for countries at risk of being displaced in the red group which requires hotel quarantine for 10 days at the price of 1,750 for an adult. But following a backlash from Conservative MPs, ministerial concerns and complaints from the travel industry, government sources have confirmed there will be no orange watchlist. The confirmation came after Mr Johnson said a balanced approach was needed, adding: What I want to see is something that is as simple and user-friendly as possible for people. The Prime Minister said the success of the vaccination campaign meant the UK economy was pretty much the most open in Europe, but there was a balance to be struck on travel due to the risk of importing new coronavirus variants. We must also recognize that people very much want to go on summer vacation. We need to revive the travel industry, we need to reopen our city centers, so we want an approach that is as simple as possible. Nicola Sturgeon is due to announce on Tuesday August 3 if most coronavirus restrictions will be lifted on Monday August 9, as planned, taking Scotland beyond its current level 0 rules. Ahead of the announcement, the Scottish Prime Minister called on Mr Johnson to meet with her in Edinburgh this week to discuss respective plans for recovery from the pandemic. New rules allowing fully vaccinated passengers from the United States and European Orange List countries to avoid self-isolation upon arrival in the United Kingdom came into effect on Monday. The relaxation of the rules allows passengers who have received a double injection of a vaccine approved by regulators in the United States, the EU or Switzerland to avoid 10 days of isolation. They will have to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test no later than the second day after arriving in England. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.

