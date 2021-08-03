Biden hires lawyer to help overturn Trump’s immigration policy





The delay fueled the impression that Bidens’ campaign pledges on immigration had lost to other priorities, overtaken by the need to tackle Covid-19 and a desire to push massive spending plans to help the country recover from the economic recession.

The anxiety levels are higher than I have ever seen in my 25 years here in Washington in terms of trying to undo what was done because the Trump administration was so absolutely determined to immediately bring about people in administration who were really focused on, doing silly things, said Ben Johnson, executive director of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Guttentags’ post recalls the role played by Gene Hamilton during the Trump administration. Hamilton has held senior immigration-focused positions in the homeland security and justice departments, helping to put in place much of the immigration infrastructure that defined Trump’s presidency.

According to two of the people, Guttentag will not only help dismantle the policies of the Trump era, but coordinate Biden’s policies among various agencies and departments.

It’s not good that it took so long, but there couldn’t be a better person in my opinion, one of the people said. There are very few people who understand immigration law and policy like Lucas.

In an email, Guttentag admitted to joining the administration but did not comment further. The White House referred questions to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prior to entering administration, Guttentag was a professor of law at Stanford Law School and a lecturer at Yale Law School. He launched the Immigration Policy Tracking Project in 2017 to develop and maintain a comprehensive record of the Trump administration’s immigration actions.

In total, Trump made more than 400 changes to immigration policy during his tenure, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a think tank made up of members from across the political spectrum that provides data and analysis on policy. immigration. The Immigration Policy Monitoring Project brought this number closer to 1,000.

Regardless of the number, the measures have reshaped virtually every part of the U.S. immigration system through executive action, policy guidance, and regulatory changes. Trump pushed through policies big and small designed to reduce legal and illegal immigration to the United States, ranging from lengthening the citizenship test and denying visas to citizens of several Muslim-majority countries to construction 400 miles of a 30-foot steel wall along the southern border and severely restricting the granting of asylum claims.

Millions of immigrants from those seeking to flee their countries to international students are now waiting for the policies of the Trump era to be overturned.

Biden has vowed to immediately reverse the Trump administration’s restrictive immigration policies. The president quickly repealed some policies through executive action, but other changes required lengthy and cumbersome regulatory processes, or faced legal challenges or a reluctant Congress reluctant to quickly change them. laws.

His appointment comes as the White House continues to keep the southern border largely closed during the pandemic, preventing migrants from seeking asylum, despite growing legal challenges and renewed criticism from allies over the 16-month shutdown. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it was extending the restrictions indefinitely despite legal action from the ACLU.

Border officers have deported migrants more than 900,000 times since March 2020, according to figures from US Customs and Border Protection.

