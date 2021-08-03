Classification planned to ensure the preservation of ex-Fata forests – Journal





PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to proceed with a legal classification of forests in the tribal districts to ensure their better management on modern scientific bases.

The decision has been made to increase forest cover in the province and ensure forest preservation, a statement released here on Monday said. He added that the matter would be presented to the provincial cabinet for final approval.

The decision was taken at a forestry department meeting held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Provincial Minister Ishtiaq Urmar; MPAs of the merged areas of Anwarzeb Khan and Iqbal Wazir; Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Senior Member of the Syed Zafar Ali Shah Income Council; forestry secretary Islamzeb, legal secretary Masood Ahmad; and other senior officials attended the meeting.

CM orders consultation with local community

The meeting was informed that during the consultation with the local population and the ancient tribals, it was proposed to classify the forests in the merged areas as Guzara forests.

Provincial ministers and MPAs from tribal districts also accepted the proposal and stressed the need to take effective measures to preserve forests and stop illegal logging.

It was said at the meeting that the forests in the tribal districts would be owned by the local community as they were even after legal classification.

The provincial government would only ensure the preservation and better management of these forests.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive management plan would be developed for the management of forests in consultation with the local community after their classification.

The provincial government will get 20 percent as a management fee of the total revenue generated by these forests while 80 percent would be returned to the local community.

However, it was decided at the meeting that the government would waive its management fees for a period of five years in the best interests of the inhabitants of the merged areas.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister described the challenges posed by climate change as national and international problems. He said the only effective way to overcome these challenges was to preserve forests.

He said that in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government has launched a clean and green Pakistani initiative to effectively address the issues of climate change.

The chief minister said forests in tribal districts are an asset and their preservation is a necessity of the day.

He said the government was working under a well-designed strategy to create employment opportunities for people by promoting tourism activities and preserving forests in the newly merged districts.

He asked the concerned authorities to ensure consultation with local communities for their input while designing management plans for forests in addition to taking care of the firewood and wood needs of the local population.

The Chief Minister also called on the authorities concerned to maintain a balance between the preservation of forests and mining activities in the merged areas so that the livelihoods of local people engaged in mining activities are not affected.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638424 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos