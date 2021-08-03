Former Illinois governor Trump freed from jail takes legal action to run again





Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich filed a lawsuit Monday claiming his impeachment from the State House and his 2009 State Senate trials were unconstitutional and that he should regain the right to ‘performing his duties in Illinois.

“The issues are very clear,” Blagojevich told reporters on Monday. “It is about the right to vote and due process.” He told reporters his prosecution was “dishonest” and took evidence out of context to impeach him on political grounds.

Blagojevich filed his lawsuit per se, meaning he will act as his own lawyer, although he was struck off the bar in 2020, after speaking to reporters outside the U.S. courthouse in Dirksen, the venue of his conviction in 2011. He repeatedly said he had no intention of running for any office, but refused to rule it out.

Blagojevich, who served as governor of Illinois from 2003 to 2009, has been indicted by State House for abuse of power and corruption. The State Senate then voted to remove him and prevent him from holding political office in the state of Illinois. Regardless of those hearings, he received a federal indictment related to a wide range of corruption charges, including an attempt to sell the US Senate seat left vacant by then-President-elect Barack Obama. After serving eight years of a 14-year prison sentence that began in 2011, then-President Donald Trump commuted his sentence to 2020.

Blagojevich said Monday that the 2009 State Senate resolution to disqualify him from public office in Illinois was “the work of a rigged impeachment process devised by the Speaker of the House of Illinois, Mike Madigan ”. He is now seeking a permanent injunction from a federal judge declaring the resolution unconstitutional.

The Blagojevich trial claims that “the [Illinois] The House impeachment hearings and subsequent Senate trial violated due process and the Constitution, ”and in so doing robbed voters of Illinois of their governor-elect.

According to a report from abc7, which works with documentary film crews, Blagojevich said his lawsuit claimed he was not authorized to call and question witnesses in his impeachment proceeding or to broadcast all the voluminous FBI undercover tapes, which he said makes them unconstitutional.

Among the most memorable public sound clips of the impeachment trials was an FBI taped phone call where Blagojevich can be heard referring to the open seat of the US Senate, saying “I have this thing, and it’s fucking gold. I’m just not giving it up for a fuck. “

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich filed a lawsuit Monday claiming his impeachment in the State House and his 2009 State Senate trials were unconstitutional and that he should reclaim the right to ‘performing his duties in Illinois. Here, Blagojevich addresses the press outside the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on August 2 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson / Getty

Blagojevich has done a lot to stay in the public eye over the years. Between his impeachment and jail time, he appeared on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice reality show. He also attempted to appear on the reality show, I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! but was refused permission to travel to Costa Rica.

Since Trump commuted his sentence, Blagojevich has said he makes money on the Cameo website where he records personal messages for cash.

Newsweek reached out to Mr. Blagojevich for comment through his booking agent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ex-illinois-governor-who-trump-freed-jail-files-lawsuit-run-office-again-1615491 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos