China Green Energy ETFs Perform Best in H1

China-themed green energy exchange-traded funds outperformed other thematic and broad ETF strategies in the first half of 2021, as the economy shifts towards greener energy and consumer products more respectful of the environment.

ETFs investing in green energy topped the list of top-performing ETFs in China in the first six months of the year, with seven of the 10 ETFs being green energy-themed products, according to data from Wind Info.

E Fund Management’s E Fund CSI New Energy ETF gained 45.5%, leading the market, followed by China Asset Management’s ChinaAMC CSI New Energy ETF, which returned 44.6%.

Penghua Fund Management’s Penghua CSI China Mainland Low Carbon Economy ETF ranked third with a return of 42.5%, and the Ping An CSI New Energy Car Industry ETF, followed with a return of 41.9%. during the first six months of the year.

This article has already been published by Ignite Asia, a share held by the FT group.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has set targets for national carbon emissions in China to reach their highest level before 2030 before the country gradually switches to a carbon neutral economy by 2060.

Kevin Xu, partner and mining and metals industry leader at Deloitte China, said most Chinese green energy ETFs focus on electric vehicles, batteries or solar power.

“In the context of China’s 2030-2060 carbon targets, the transportation and power generation sectors have been put in the spotlight and have become the first players to reduce carbon emissions,” Xu said.

Kangting Ye, a Singapore-based senior analyst in Asia and head of China research at Cerulli Associates, said the boom in the green energy sector was driven by both increasing supply and increasing demand. domestic demand.

Exports of green energy materials could also benefit from overseas initiatives such as US President Joe Biden’s recent clean energy plan and the EU agenda. Green accord (carbon border adjustment mechanism).

Ng Sze Yoon, Singapore-based senior director for Asia-Pacific perspectives at Broadridge, agreed that a clear and collective focus in China on tackling climate change is driving the growth of green energy ETFs.

“As part of national political priorities, China has set ambitious carbon emissions targets to reduce the risks associated with climate change. This represents a rapidly growing market for Chinese companies that are actively engaging in clean energy and energy conservation, ”she said.

Asset managers, asset owners and investors would likely follow the Guidance on climate finance, and build their environmental, social and governance strategies around climate change mitigation, Ng added.

In October last year, five Chinese government ministries jointly released the Climate Finance Guidance on Promoting Investments and Finance to Combat Climate Change, aligning financial flows with China’s ecological and climate ambitions.

Of the 925 Chinese domiciled ETFs in the market, over 60% performed positively, and around a third performed negatively.

China has seen around 205 ETF launches this year, including 18 technology-themed, 11 green energy-themed and 10 star-themed market, according to data from Wind.

In trying to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality, Chinese authorities should push for green energy and electric vehicles to encourage more flow of funds into ESG-linked ETFs.

Kangting de Cerulli said she expects green energy ETFs in China to continue to perform well.

Ng of Broadridge also agreed that the performance of green energy ETFs is likely to continue to be strong due to regulatory pressure.

However, she said it was important to distinguish between the truly top performing companies that have been confirmed to have adopted new, innovative, clean and green strategies, and those that are simply riding the green wave.

Xu of Deloitte said he expects long-term structural growth for China’s green energy sector.

For example, China just announced a plan to install more than 30 gigawatts of green energy storage capacity by 2025, as part of efforts to increase consumption of renewable energy.

