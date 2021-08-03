EU sends firefighting planes to Turkey as wildfire death toll rises





BRUSSELS The European Union has sent three firefighting planes to Turkey as the country continues to fight fires that have claimed the lives of at least eight people. Three Canadairs from Croatia and Spain were mobilized on Sunday after Ankara activated the European Union’s civil protection mechanism following the forest fire in the south of the country. Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Iran have also sent water bombers to Turkey. The fires in Turkey started on Wednesday and now threaten the cities of Antalya, Bodrum and Marmaris, where hundreds of tourists and residents were evacuated from their hotels and homes on Sunday. More than 1,100 people were evacuated by boat, Bodrum Mayor Ahmet Aras said on Sunday, the roads not being passable. Eight people were killed by the fires and a total of 10,000 were evacuated in Mugla province alone. A total of 129 fires that started in more than 30 provinces were extinguished. More than 4,000 firefighters have been deployed to the field. “We live in days with temperatures above 40 ° C and very strong winds,” Turkish Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said on Monday at a press conference in Milas, one of the cities affected by the fires. Human recklessness and climate change Turkey has suffered from the worst fires in at least a decade, according to official data, with nearly 95,000 hectares burned so far in 2021, compared to an average of 13,516 hectares at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government have been widely criticized since it emerged that the country did not have the water bomber planes needed to control fires in mountainous areas. The main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), also criticized the Turkish president for dismantling the infrastructure of a semi-public organization, which in the past had water bombers and was in charge of fire fighting. Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu said on Monday that authorities were investigating the cause of the fires, including human negligence and possible sabotage by outlaw Kurdish activists. He said one person was arrested on allegations he was paid by the group to start a fire. “We will inform public opinion when the investigation is completed,” Soylu said. However, experts mainly indicate that climate change is the cause of fires, as well as accidents caused by people. The scorching heat is also affecting neighboring Greece. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday that the country was “facing the worst heat wave since 1987”. Temperatures have reached 45 ° C in the interior regions of Greece, putting a strain on the electricity grid. Euronews



