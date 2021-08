Amid escalating tensions, Pakistan plans to host Afghan peace conference (Report)

ANI | Updated: 03 Aug 2021 10:07 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 3 (ANI): As tensions escalate between the Afghan and Pakistani governments over the latter’s support for the Taliban, Islamabad has put aside plans to host a peace conference involving Afghan political leaders. Peace conference, Dawn reported citing a senior Pakistani official. The conference was originally scheduled to be held July 17-19 to give new impetus to efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Twenty-one prominent Afghan leaders, including Abdullah Abdullah, Karim Khalili, Mohammad Younus Qanooni, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Salahuddin Rabbani, Ismail Khan, Ata Mohammad Noor, Sayed Hamed Gailani, Sayed Eshaq Gailani, Batwais Dostum, and had were invited to the conference in Islamabad. Several of them had confirmed their participation. The Taliban had not been invited. However, in recent weeks Afghan and Pakistani officials have issued statements highlighting the animosity between the two sides. the Taliban who engaged in bloody clashes with the Afghan security forces. According to Dawn, the meeting was postponed to the eleventh hour after last-minute withdrawals and criticism from President Ashraf Ghani, who reportedly during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Uzbekistan, called for its cancellation. “The Afghan leaders individually in their conversations with Pakistani officials make various demands, therefore, we thought the conference would help them formulate a set of common expectations,” the official said.

The Pakistani government is now considering convening a regional conference on Afghanistan at the level of foreign ministers. Relations between Islamabad and Kabul are at an all-time low following the escalation of violence in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf last month said Kabul was embarrassed by “silly statements” from senior officials that vitiated bilateral relations. Yusuf’s remarks come as Afghan officials have stepped up their attacks on the Pakistani government and military for their support of terrorists. Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban and threatening to retaliate if Afghan forces attempt to retake the Spin Boldak border area. In mid-July, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also tore Pakistan apart for encouraging the Taliban. Ghani said 10,000 jihadist fighters entered Afghanistan last month, while the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan failed to convince the Taliban to “negotiate seriously” in the ongoing peace talks. Ashraf Ghani is not the only one in Afghanistan to accuse Pakistan of not doing so. enough as Afghan forces struggle to thwart the Taliban offensive. Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib also underscored Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups. Silsila Alikhail who was released after 6 hours from the capital Islamabad. Kabul retaliated by recalling its main envoy and diplomats from Islamabad. (ANI)

