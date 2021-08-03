Announce the creation of a J&K state before the polls are held: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congressman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday evening urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah to quickly complete the demarcation of Assembly constituencies and announce the creation of a state in Jammu and Kashmir before elections are held.

At the multi-party meeting on June 24, Modi had ensured a swift demarcation followed by assembly elections and a state at an appropriate time.

Our demand is that the assurance given by the Prime Minister and Amit Shah at the meeting of all parties be implemented quickly as it will benefit the people. For four years there has been no elected representative in Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, UT is lagging behind in development, education, health and other key sectors, he said before leaving for Delhi on Monday evening.

He said the administration of LG Manoj Sinhas cannot be an option for elected officials.

There is no MP or assembly today … the ideal situation in any democracy is to have elected representatives. The purpose of bureaucracy is not to deal directly with people. Their work is inside. The exterior is reserved for elected officials, which has not been the case at J&K for three and a half years, he added.

Azad said that in the absence of an elected government in J&K, the hardships of the people have increased.

He reiterated five congressional demands by quickly completing the process of delimiting Assembly constituencies followed by statehood, which he said can be done in a single day, and then immediately holding elections to the assembly.

The other two demands are about saving land and jobs, besides the dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmir pundits, he said.

He said: The way forward for all of us is to give a state before elections are held, as this will ensure optimal participation of the people. And it will be good for everyone: the Center, the State and democracy.

Amid frequent disruption from the opposition in Parliament over Pegasus snoopgate, Azad said he was not bothered by it.

I am not affected by this as it has been going on for seven years now. I have raised this (spy issue) in Parliament several times, but the government has never said anything about it, he said.

He denied that Congress is a divided house in his backyard. Every political party has weaknesses and loopholes. Who knows what will happen in 2024 but we will strengthen the party. In the Punjab, we will form the government, he said.

On what changed after the multi-stakeholder MP meeting, he said, the demarcation panel kicked in. He hasn’t moved in the past year and a half, but he did so immediately after the reunion. The panel accelerated its work, visited J&K and met with delegations. We hope that the creation of a state will be announced before the holding of elections, he added.

On the assembly seats between Kashmir and Jammu, Azad refused to draw any conclusions. He said, however, that two things are mandatory when conducting the population and topography delineation exercise.

These are two important aspects in such an exercise. I hope the electoral commission should take them into account when conducting the exercise, he said.

If there is no Darbar Move, Jammu will be ruined. Kashmir will not be affected but Jammu’s economy will be ruined as many Kashmiris will come to take rented accommodation in Jammu, he said.

He referred to Ladakh where he said Kargil and Leh’s parties, except the BJP, wanted a state.