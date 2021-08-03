Factbox-Latest information on the global spread of the coronavirus





(Reuters) – Among people infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections may be just as likely as unvaccinated people to pass the virus to others, new research has suggested. A worker disinfects a sign in the international arrivals area of ​​Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Great Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS / Peter Nicholls DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals here for a follow-up of cases and a summary of the news EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to revive the travel industry with a simple and user-friendly system to allow travel abroad without importing new virus variants. * England’s COVID-19 mobile phone application will be changed so that fewer contacts of asymptomatic people who test positive for the disease will have to self-isolate. * Serbia benefits from quarantine tourism as thousands of Indians make a two-week stopover en route to other countries. ASIA PACIFIC * Johnson & Johnson said it was still in talks with the Indian government over its vaccine after the country’s drug regulator announced the company had withdrawn its proposal to get expedited approval for local trials. * Thailand will increase the number of people needing to self-isolate at home with COVID-19 to 100,000, as the capacity of health facilities shrinks. * Indonesia aims to start gradually reopening its economy in September, a senior minister said. * The Philippines will extend a nighttime curfew in Manila amid tighter restrictions. AMERICAS * The United States will not lock in again to curb COVID-19, but things will get worse as the Delta variant fuels an increase in cases, mostly among America’s top unvaccinated infectious disease experts, Dr Anthony said Fauci. * Nearly three in four Americans over the age of 18 received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to the US CDC. * The New York governor urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers as Florida grapples with an influx of hospital patients. * Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham announced that he tested positive despite his vaccination, had flu-like symptoms and would self-quarantine for 10 days. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Morocco will extend its nighttime curfew as it tightens restrictions to counter an upsurge in infections. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * As the Delta variant of the new coronavirus leads to an upsurge in infections, disease experts around the world are scrambling to see if it makes people – mostly the unvaccinated – sicker than other variants. ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stocks reversed course on Monday to finish slightly lower, echoing lower oil and Treasury prices, as economic concerns over the Delta variant outweighed optimism over spending on infrastructure and corporate profits. [MKTS/GLOB] * US manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second consecutive month. * The pandemic reversed a steady decline in global current account imbalances in 2020, as massive deficit aid spending in advanced countries combined with wider trade gaps for medical supplies and falling demand oil and travel, the International Monetary Fund said. Compiled by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

