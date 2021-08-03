How Pakistan let its women down – The Diplomat





On July 20, the eve of Eid ul-Adha, the biggest Muslim holiday, Pakistan was turned upside down. A 27-year-old woman was tortured and ultimately beheaded, allegedly by Zahir Jaffer, the son of a business tycoon, at her residence in an elite town in Islamabad. Security guards at his home reportedly informed Jaffers’ parents that a girl was being held hostage and tortured. The parents, who were out of town, called his friends and the organization he first sought therapy from, then became a practicing therapist. None of those contacted informed the police and by the time the call was made it was too late.

Pakistan has a high rate of gender-based violence, which has been blamed on a number of factors including lack of education, lack of awareness, poverty and widespread misogyny in the country. However, the recent upsurge in crime against women also points to the complicity of the state for its inability, if not unwillingness, to protect women.

Pakistan was ranked 153rd out of 156 countries by the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2021; it ranked 151st out of 153 in 2020. In a 2018 Thomas Reuters Foundation poll, Pakistan was ranked the sixth most dangerous country for women.

The Pakistan Human Rights Commission (HRCP) recorded an increase in complaints of domestic and online violence last year, indicating the increased vulnerability of women during the pandemic. The HRCP recorded 430 cases of honor killings in 2020, involving 363 female victims. Punjab police have recorded 53 cases of gang rape in the first four months of 2021 in just one province.

But those who hold positions in the country have a different view of the plight of women. In April, Prime Minister Imran Khan was asked in an interview with the BBC about the increase in cases of sexual assault in the country, to which he replied that in a place like Pakistan, women must cover themselves up. to avoid temptation in society. The statement has been heavily criticized by human rights groups, which have called Khan an apologist for rape. Khan also said on national television in another interview this year that the sexual assault was a product of obscenity. A similar situation had already arisen when Maulana Tariq Jameel, a powerful cleric, said on a television broadcast, in which the Prime Minister was also present, that the pandemic was caused by the indecency of women.

These statements shocked all those who try to tackle stories of violence against women on a daily basis. Many people have criticized such comments for promoting a culture of silence among women. We cannot let state officials blame the victims, which is the norm, said Roshane Zafar, a development activist working on women’s economic empowerment. Women are equal citizens and the state is obligated to protect their rights, but the state is complicit.

She further said conviction rates for gender-based violence are below 4 percent, further discouraging women from reporting such crimes. Access to justice is terribly skewed against women and it starts from the moment a first information report (FIR) has to be written, Zafar explained.

Last year in September, a woman was gang raped in front of her children on a highway in Pakistan. The woman was waiting for help after her car ran out of gas when two men got out and raped her at gunpoint. The defendants were sentenced to death and life imprisonment, marking the first time that convicts in a gang rape case have been sentenced to death in Pakistan. However, even as Pakistani women experienced collective trauma when details of the incident became public, the Chief Superintendent of Police (SSP) working on the case told national television that the victim did not should not have taken the road she took once again holding the victim responsible.

Blaming and shaming victims can not only re-trigger or worsen the trauma, but also prevent other victims from speaking out, said Jasmyn Rana, a psychologist and psychotherapist based in Lahore. When Imran Khan and others in power put the blame on the victims, they leave more room for the abusers in our system to feel confident and comfortable going through other violations. , and maybe even justify their actions. She further explained that the Prime Minister has enormous reach and that his words could potentially have a huge positive impact on people from all walks of life: instead, here we are, putting all the onus for the actions of the men on the shoulders of women.

According to the Aurat Foundation, 2,297 cases of violence against women were reported in all four provinces of Pakistan, as well as in Gigit Balistan, last year. These violent incidents included murders, kidnappings / kidnappings, gang rapes / rapes, honor killings and domestic violence. Fifty-seven percent of the cases have been reported in Punjab, the country’s largest province. Researchers agree that the reported numbers are a drastic underestimation of the actual number of crimes committed against women.

In April 2021, the bill on domestic violence (prevention and protection) was tabled in the National Assembly and adopted on the same day. However, when the bill arrived in the Senate, the opposition demanded that it be referred to a standing committee for amendments. Following the amendments, the bill was again sent to the National Assembly. After being approved by the Senate, and pending presidential assent, the Prime Minister’s Parliamentary Affairs Advisor Babar Awan wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly requesting a review of the bill by the Council of Islamic ideology (CII), claiming that the definition of domestic violence is too broad in the bill. The bill states that domestic violence includes all acts of physical, emotional, psychological, sexual and economic abuse committed against women, children or any other vulnerable person or any other person with whom the accused has had a relationship. family that gives rise to fear of physical or psychological harm to the injured party.

Awan’s demand caused a stir in the country, with human rights groups and liberals fighting to get the bill passed without involving the CII. In the past, the CII has rejected a bill to protect women; in 2016, the council even proposed a law allowing husbands to lightly beat their wives.

The struggle at the moment is to have domestic violence recognized as an appropriate crime in the country; currently that is not the case, said Hiba Akhbar, who teaches law at Lahore University of Management Sciences. The punishment will come later.

Akhbar noted that the CII is not involved in shaping other laws, but somehow always seems to have a say when the case concerns women’s rights. The fact that the recommendations of the IICs are not legally binding and only matter in these areas deserves an objection, she said.

According to Akhbar, keeping in mind that Pakistan is a federal entity and each province has its own laws to protect women, Sindh’s laws on domestic violence go the furthest in its definition, including psychological harm. to the victim. The Punjab’s Protect Women Against Violence Act 2016 doesn’t do that at all, it doesn’t even call it a crime, Akhbar said. This also only applies to one district in the entire province, which seems like a joke.

Earlier this month, Shah Hussain, a man convicted of stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqi 23 times in broad daylight, was released from prison a year and a half earlier, on his original sentence of five years. After a huge outcry from civil society and celebrities, Punjab police blamed technical postponements as the reason for the early release of convicts.

Siddiqi said she had not been informed by any official authority about the early release of her attacker and finds it troubling that no action is taken to ensure the victim’s safety when an attacker is released from prison or when she fights for justice. I still think it’s a huge historic judgment that my abuser was convicted and sets an important precedent for other women, Siddiqi said. But for such convicts, are there psychological tests? Is his psychiatric well-being checked before his release? This remains a huge question mark.

Given the history of violence against women in the country, the callous way these cases are handled by the media and the police, the kind of callous statements that are made by statesmen, and finally the decisions taken by justice, it is time to admit that the state plays a key role in the increase of gender-based violence in Pakistan.

It is a difficult place for women and it only gets more difficult until we speak out against misogyny and hold the state and ourselves accountable, Zafar said. But it is a big challenge since we have normalized violence against women.

