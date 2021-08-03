Confused by China’s conflicting messages on steel? CA will help.

Worried about the implications of dramatic cuts in steel production at a time when China’s post-pandemic economic recovery is slowing, the Politburo issued a brief statement on Friday evening in which it said it opposes aggressive measures to reduce emissions.

Specifically, he called for an end to campaign-type measures to tackle the problem. It was a reference to the political campaigns that supported the policymaking of the Communist Party for decades.

We must make a systematic or coordinated effort, according to the statement released by the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

This seems to indicate that there is no need for China to take drastic measures to reduce carbon emissions, including in the steel sector, a trader said.

The implications of the statement for China’s steel production, and therefore Australian iron ore demand, are significant. Steel futures fell when markets resumed trading on Monday on the new assumption that cuts in Chinese steel production would be smaller than expected.

It is not surprising that the Politburo declaration does not include specific goals or elaborate further. The Party’s highest organ usually makes broad, generalized comments that form a directive that then takes weeks to trickle down the chain to the relevant government ministry.

In this case, it is the Ministry of Information and Technology which is responsible for steel production.

Confusedly, Chen Kelong, a senior official at the same ministry, delivered a speech to the China Iron Steel Association (CISA) general assembly in Shanghai on Thursday, in which he spoke of the challenges facing the industry. He reported cuts in steel production to meet Xis’ carbon neutrality goals. While new technology would help achieve this longer term goal, the most effective short term solution was to reduce production. CISA also reported production cuts in a statement Sunday.

Since China’s steel production rose 12% in the first half of the year, it was expected to drop significantly in the second half to comply with emission reduction plans. Steel producers like Shagang Group were already reducing their production and sales abroad.

However, the Politburo directive appears to give steel producers some leeway to avoid aggressive cuts. The market is now adjusting its forecasts to take into account an increase in steel production for the year as a whole.

We expect steel production controls to be more gradual in the future, according to Morgan Stanley analysts who are now forecasting a 4-5% increase in full-year production. Production should fall further in the second half of the year, but far from the 13% taken into account by the market.

Iron ore prices rose 1.6% Tuesday morning to US $ 184.4 per tonne, although they are still down more than 20% from the May high of US $ 237.57.

Confusion over China’s climate policies will continue for some time and is part of the larger challenge for investors as governments’ economic priorities shift from unbridled growth to dealing with social issues such as climate change and encouraging families to have more children.

China is the world’s largest carbon emitter and has indicated it takes its obligations to tackle the issue seriously. However, there have long been doubts about how quickly it can wean itself off from coking coal, which powers the steel industry, and electricity from coal.

China missed a UN deadline last week to submit plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow. The United States has also pushed China to speed up its emissions reduction program.

This is a challenge as there have been reports of power shortages during the Chinese summer caused by a coal shortage. Reuters reported last month that power stations were ordered to build up their coal stocks the equivalent of at least seven days of consumption due to shortages – and all as Australia’s coal imports are restricted amid trade tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

There are, however, suggestions that China’s Emissions Trading System (ETS), launched last month, could actually benefit Australian rare earth and gas exporters.

The PRC’s current ETS allowance plan exempts gas-fired units from compliance obligations, which strengthens the comparative advantage of gas over coal for power generation. This will benefit Australian LNG exports, said Xunpeng Shi, a researcher at the Australia-China Relations Institute who has previously worked in the coal sector.

He also says that increased demand for renewables could also increase demand for Australian rare earths, such as lithium. This would be an interesting development given that China is seen as a competitor to China in the rare earth space.