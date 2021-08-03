Jokowi’s PPKM continues, these are leaks of selected actions!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Composite Stock Price Index (JCI) on Tuesday (3/8/2021) has the potential to continue to strengthen again. However, it should be noted that with the current position the index is also likely to weaken again. IDX data recorded that yesterday, Monday (2/8/2021), JCI closed up 0.44% at 6,096.54. On the other hand, the government has officially extended the implementation of the implementation of community activity restrictions (PPKM) for levels 3 and 4.

The decision was announced directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in a press release posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel on Monday evening (2/8/2021). “The government has decided to continue the implementation of PPKM level 4 from August 3-9 in several districts / towns,” Jokowi said. As of today, several brokers have provided stock recommendations that are worth considering before you start trading today. Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia – Depressed Vulnerability Index JCI continues in Trading range 5.900-6150, and now stress test (upper limit). If it does not erupt, JCI is under pressure from that level. Preferred stock: AGRO AMRT BRMS Artha Sekuritas – There is a short term strengthening JCI should grow stronger. Technically candlestick form a doji (a pattern in which the opening and closing prices are almost in stock) with indicators stochastic which shrinks and forms Golden cross indicates the potential for strengthening in the short term. The strengthening will be driven by the decline in domestic cases of Covid-19, which currently stand at 22,000 new daily cases. Preferred stock: PWON UNVR PTPP DGSN MNC Sekuritas – New Stress Test Luck Index JCI’s position is still above its MA20 (20-day average) and its MA60. Stay alert for the support level (lower bound) of 6,015, as long as JCI is still moving above this level JCI is likely to strengthen again to retest the resistance (upper bound) of 6,166 . Preferred stock: ASII MIKA TINS BRPT Pilarmas Investindo Sekuritas – Limited strength Based on technical analysis, this stock believes that JCI has limited opportunity to rise and is traded at the 6,068 – 6,160 level. Preferred stock: BRPT BBCA ADRO SMRA [Gambas:Video CNBC] (bag bag)





