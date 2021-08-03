PTI wins three more reserved seats in AJK polls – Pakistan





MUZAFFARABAD: As expected, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday won three more reserved seats in the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), bringing its membership to 32 out of 53 members.

In an earlier development, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had decided to vote for their common candidates against the three seats reserved for technocrats, ulemas / mashaikhs and Kashmiris from overseas, even though the names of the nine of the three contending parties had been printed on ballots.

In light of this decision, Sahibzada Saleem Chishti of the PML-N and Zulfiqar Ali and Hafiz Tariq Mahmood of the PPP became the joint candidates of both parties for the seats of the ulemas / mashaikh, technocrats and overseas Kashmiris, respectively.

In the legislative elections for 45 seats, the PPP won 11 seats, but it had 10 votes because Chaudhry Yasin, one of its elected MPs, had returned from two constituencies, while the PML-N had six seats.

In Monday’s poll, PPPs Chaudhry Yasin and Javed Iqbal Badhanvi did not stand for personal reasons, due to which Mr. Ali and Mr. Mahmood, the two joint candidates belonging to the PPP, won 14 votes each, while that Mr. Chishti of the PML-N obtained 13 votes since the 14th vote was cast in favor of PPP Sahibzada Fazle Rasool.

On the other hand, the PTI, which had 26 votes and also benefited from the support of the only member of the Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, obtained its three candidates elected by 27 votes each.

The PTI candidates selected against the seats of the Ulemas / Mashaikhs, technocrats and overseas Kashmiris were then notified by the electoral commission under the names of Muhammad Mazhar Saeed, Muhammad Rafiq Nayyer and Muhammad Iqbal.

Sardar Attica Ahmad Khan, the only elected member of the Muslim Conference, abstained from the Monday session.

Earlier on Sunday, the PTI won three of the five seats reserved for women, while one each was won by the PPP and PML-N.

Meanwhile, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan called the assembly session on Tuesday (today) in which all newly elected members will be sworn in by outgoing President Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Shortly after taking the oath, members will elect a new chair and vice-chair.

Monday evening, the leadership of the PTI had not even communicated the names of the new president and vice-president, let alone the Prime Minister whose election should take place Wednesday, August 4.

Sources said if the new AJK prime minister is elected and sworn in on Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan could address the AJK’s highest representative forum the next day, which marks the second anniversary of the illegal change. and unjustified the special status of Jammu and Kashmir occupied by oppressor India.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 August 2021

