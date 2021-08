10,000 turkey fires flee; The Greek electricity grid is threatened | Voice of America

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Turkey’s Mugla province to escape the deadly forest fires ravaging Turkey, according to a statement released Monday by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Following a record-breaking heat wave covering much of south-eastern Europe, forest fires broke out in Turkey, Italy and Greece, even threatening the latter country’s national electricity grid. European Union firefighters arrived in Turkey on Monday, where they joined local volunteers fighting fires along the coast for the sixth day in a row. The fires have killed eight people in recent days, although no additional deaths were reported on Monday. Hundreds more were injured by the flames and toxic fumes. Opposition politicians in Turkey criticize President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for what they say is a slow and out of touch response to the fires. Erdogan’s government has no firefighting planes and has had to rely on planes sent by members of the EU. “We will continue to take all necessary measures to heal the wounds of our country, make up for its losses and improve its opportunities even better than before,” Erdogan said in a statement on Twitter regarding the fires.

In this photo released by Italian firefighters, a view of a massive forest fire that burned the historic pine forest in Pescara, central Italy, on August 1, 2021. Italian firefighters use helicopters to fight fires along the Italian Adriatic coast and the region of Sicily. The Italian National Fire Department (Vigili del Fuoco) reported that tankers from Canada have helped fight more than 715 outbreaks in the past 24 hours. The Associated Press reported that in Greece, where temperatures had reached 45 ° C (113 ° F) inland, workers with health problems were allowed to take time off work. In addition, coal-fired power stations which were scheduled to be shut down have been brought back into service to strengthen the electricity network, which is under pressure due to the widespread use of air conditioning. Greek firefighters battled local fires on the Greek island of Rhodes and in the city of Patras on Monday.

A Ch-47D Chinook helicopter descends near a paddleboarder as it fills with water during firefighting near Lambiri Beach in Patras, August 1, 2021. Four Greek villages were evacuated on Saturday and around 800 Italians and tourists had to leave their homes on Sunday to escape the fires. EU data shows this year’s fire season has been significantly more destructive than most, with experts saying climate change is increasing both the frequency and intensity of these fires. Bristol University climatology professor Dann Mitchell told the AP that the heat wave in south-eastern Europe “is not at all unexpected and most likely reinforced due to the change. human-induced climate “. Some of the information in this report comes from The Associated Press, Reuters and AFP.

