China welcomes Russian troops to hold strategic military exercises for the first time

China has welcomed Russian troops to hold joint strategic exercises for the first time next week in the territory of the People’s Republic as part of growing ties between Beijing and Moscow.

Russian personnel received a warm welcome over the weekend as Chinese People’s Liberation Army Lt. Gen. Liu Xiaowu, deputy commander of Western Theater Command and commander of Chinese forces during the upcoming exercise, presented a bouquet of flowers to members of the Russian military. visiting delegation before the Zapad-Interaction, or West-Interaction exercises, which will take place from August 9 to 13.

Liu “pointed out that in the context of the great changes and the pandemic, this is the first joint strategic exercise involving Russian troops in China,” according to a statement released Monday by the Chinese Defense Ministry.

The ministry also noted that this was the fourth consecutive training of this type organized by the Russian and Chinese military after the exercises Vostok (East) 2018, Tsentr (Center) 2019 and Kavkaz (Caucasus) 2020, which all took place. held in different regions of Russia. .

The latest Zapad-Interaction training will take place primarily near the city of Qingtongxia, in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, northwest China, and will take place as the United States withdraws its remaining troops from Afghanistan. neighbor, a country in which China and Russia seek to invest in long-term stability.

The exercises are expected to involve some 10,000 people and various types of aircraft, weapons, equipment and vehicles from both countries, whose forces “will establish a joint command, develop plans and train in combat groups. mixed, in order to improve the counterterrorism capabilities of the troops.

As news of the ceremony broke on Monday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Colonel-General Alexander Fomin participated in a virtual conference dedicated to the 94th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Fomin “noted that Russian-Chinese military cooperation is characterized by strong development dynamics, constant expansion of areas of interaction and high intensity of contacts,” according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

He also “drew attention to the fact that the two countries regularly organize joint combat training events and that China is one of the most active participants in the International Military Games.”

These annual games are also slated to begin later this month, from August 22 to September 4, and will provide another opportunity for Chinese and Russian troops to interact.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Sunday that a separate contingent of Russian military personnel has traveled to China with equipment to participate in three international competitions of the Army Games to be held in Korla, Xinjiang Autonomous Province. , in northwest China. Other events will take place in Russia, where Chinese troops recently arrived with China with various equipment.

Also next month, China and Russia will train together alongside India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as part of the 2021 Peace Mission exercises. ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The increased level of military collaboration between Beijing and Moscow in the field of defense was also discussed on Saturday by Major General of the People’s Liberation Army Kui Yanwei, who is China’s defense attaché at the embassy. from the country to Russia and was also present for Monday’s videoconference.

In an article published in the official journal of the Russian Defense Ministry Krasnaya Zvezda (Red star), Kui praised the leadership of Sino-Russian relations under the leadership of Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Through their guidance, “the Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the new era has withstood the test of a pandemic and unprecedented changes in a century, reaching the highest level in its history in all areas, ”Kui wrote.

“The China-Russia tandem has become an unwavering guarantee of global justice and a progressive force that contributes to the development and prosperity of the world, firmly protecting global security and stability,” he wrote.

He also noted that July marked the 20th anniversary of the China-Russia treaty of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation, which Xi and Putin renewed in a virtual meeting at the end of June. The two heads of state also produced a long joint statement in which they discussed a relationship “based on equality, deep mutual trust, commitment to international law, support in the defense of the fundamental interests of each, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity “.

“Although it is not a military and political alliance, like those formed during the Cold War, Russian-Chinese relations go beyond this form of interstate interaction,” the statement said, “they are not opportunistic. , are free from ideology, involve a global consideration of the interests of the partner and non-interference in the internal affairs of the other, they are sufficient in themselves and are not directed against third countries, they display international relations of a new type.

The United States sees China and Russia as its two main competition for the great powers and has wrangled with the two nations over a wide range of geopolitical issues, including human rights, territorial disputes and cybersecurity, for which Washington accuses Beijing and Moscow of regular abuses.

President Joe Biden has pledged to continue a relationship with China that has “cooperative”, “competitive” and “confrontational” elements, while seeking to establish “a predictable and stable relationship” with Russia.