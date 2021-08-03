CDA cleared E-11 drain in Islamabad, document reveals – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: In a new twist, it appeared that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) itself approved the narrowing of the nullah in E-11/2 from 40 feet to 18 feet, which caused urban flooding and the death of a mother and her child. .

Sources said the CDA Planning Wing approved a development plan from the Pakistan Medical Cooperative Housing Society (PMCHS), in which the width of the nullah was reduced to 18 feet in Street 2.

In addition, the CDA security directorate had also carried out an investigation, which revealed that the CDA had approved the management plan in 2012; this report will be shared with Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal government.

The investigation report of the security directorates will be shared with the government

The company also covered the narrowed nullah by building a road and carving up commercial and residential plots on both sides.

Sources said that a management plan was approved in 2007 in which the width of said nullah was 40 feet, but in 2012 the company had its management plan ratified in which the width of the nullah was reduced to 18 feet with cover.

Documents seen by Dawn indicated that in 2012, Planning Member Aziz Qureshi, Director General (Planning) Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Director Ashiq Ali Ghauri, Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal Zafar and then Project Manager Liaqat Mohayuddin Qadri had processed and launched the development plan.

However, Deputy Director Zafar Iqbal Zafar in a categorical note pointed out the factual position of the case but it was approved anyway.

He pointed out in paragraph 56 of the record that the width of Street 2 (the same street where two people died due to recent urban flooding) in the west hill of the road is 30 feet of which 18 feet was the right-of-way of the road. nullah, which had been partially covered and 16 commercial plots and 20 residential plots had been planned in this street. He added that in the previously approved layout plan there was no street number 2 and the width of the nullah was 40 feet.

He also mentioned that there were already several court cases pending regarding the downsizing of nullahs.

In a note to paragraph 57, he mentioned: In view of the position explained above, it is proposed to request PMCHS to make the following changes:

Submit the rectified plan according to the ownership of the company i.e. 181 channels or submit the ownership documents of the whole project area. Modify the development plan according to the layout, the modalities and the procedure.

Do not allow commercial blocks in number 2 streets 30 feet wide and 18 feet wide.

The Planning DG, commenting on this, said: Paragraph 57 / N is just a vicious cycle. He had asked the deputy manager, what is your suggestion in the existing position, please discuss!

However, despite this, the planning wing continued to process the case. The deputy director of Para 71 mentioned that the approval of the development plan will extend to lands measuring 181 kanals and two marlas, and the company will submit Aks Shajra and Fard Jamabandi within 30 days of the issuance of the letter of Lop approval, otherwise the approval will be automatically withdrawn.

The Deputy Warden had made it clear that no street would be less than 40 feet and had submitted the case for review, review and further orders.

After taking note, Mr. Sindhu forwarded the matter to the member for approval of paragraph 71 and he did so.

When contacted, Mr. Sindhu said that following recommendations from his subordinate officers, he referred the case to the member, who approved it.

Speaking about his use of the phrase vicious circle in relation to paragraph 57, he said that through this comment he wanted to urge the deputy director to explain his position in clear terms. He said the housing program sponsor also made a presentation in the members’ office and the member approved their ratified plan.

Asked about the reduction of the nullah, he said that on the recommendations of the consultant, who conducted a hydrological study, the width of the nullah was set at 18 feet, because according to him, the consultant used data from the previous 100 years. . He claimed that the recent flooding was not due to the narrowing of the nullah.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638415 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos