Today’s Telegraph Headlines





Welcome to your morning press briefing from The Telegraph – a summary of the main stories we cover during the DAY. To receive twice-daily briefings by email, subscribe for free to our Front Page newsletter. 1. Boris Johnson steps in to save vacation on the continent Summer vacation plans have received a big boost after Boris Johnson blocked the creation of a controversial new “orange watch list” for foreign countries. The extra category in the government’s traffic light system would have left popular vacation destinations under threat of imminent redness, forcing travelers to self-quarantine at the hotel upon their return, even if they returned. were fully vaccinated. Read the full story. 2. Patient safety concerns as NHS allows trans sex offenders to female-only services Male-born sex offenders who identify as female may be placed in NHS female-only services, hospital trusts said in guidelines. Hospitals in Devon, Oxford and Nottinghamshire all tell staff that a criminal history should be part of a risk assessment when placing persons born male in female-only wards, but don’t say it does constitutes a barrier to admission. Read the full story. 3. The Covid app has been changed to alert fewer people and end the pingdemic chaos The NHS app has been updated so that fewer people are being asked to self-isolate in a government U-turn designed to end the disruption caused by the ‘pingemia’. Under the new programming, only those who have been in contact with an asymptomatic case in the past 48 hours will be cracked. Read the full story. 4. Nicola Sturgeon invites Boris Johnson for face-off talks Nicola Sturgeon invited Boris Johnson for confrontational talks in Edinburgh after it emerged she was preparing to relaunch her campaign for Scottish independence. The Prime Minister wrote to Mr Johnson on Monday suggesting a summit, hours after The Telegraph revealed he was planning to visit Scotland this week as part of efforts to strengthen the Union. Read the full story. 5. Day 11 of the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 Get the latest news from Team GB and catch up on what you missed overnight.Read the full story. Stay on top of the latest news and policies from The Telegraph throughout the day.

