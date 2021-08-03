If the name of Pakistan has been excluded from the FATF gray list





The question asked by Ms. Shamim Ara Panhwar, PPP backbench MP, at the start of Monday’s session of the National Assembly certainly deserved a comprehensive response. She wanted to know from the Minister of Finance and Revenue “if the name of Pakistan had been excluded from the FATF gray list or was still there?”

She felt compelled to put this question in writing because several months ago the government had categorically told her that Pakistan was ready to publish the same list by “June 30, 2021”. Like her, most Pakistanis also preferred to trust the government.

After all, breaking party lines, the government and opposition parties rushed to pass a plethora of laws in unprecedented haste almost a year ago. The consensus they quickly developed for the passage of these laws by a deeply polarized House surely surprised the majority of parliamentary journalists. But most of us soon discovered that the ultimate national security guards had quietly pushed the government and opposition parties to pass these laws quietly. They were persuaded to ignore mutual hatred and acrimony in the “supreme national interest”.

It is another matter that, while submitting these laws to both houses of parliament, hawkish ministers continued to insist that Pakistan should eventually end up on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watch list. , mainly due to “corrupt practices”. previous leaders. Zardaris and Sharifs like the politicians of our shad have engaged in massive corruption as they have led elected governments since 2008.

The millions they grabbed, allegedly through daring abuse of power, were then transferred overseas and after being laundered by dubious offshore companies, the “looted millions” were then used to buy. upscale properties in leafy areas of various world capitals. The global watchdog of financial transactions simply couldn’t ignore the buying frenzy.

A handful of opposition lawmakers have dared to question the history promoted by the government regarding the FATF’s relations with Pakistan. This was clearly intended to ruin the reputation of some senior opposition leaders.

But the same leaders quietly called on the restless lawmakers to behave and continue to help the government pass the proposed laws quickly. The government was still unwilling to act with gratitude after the swift and smooth passage of these laws. Rather, “Slaves” was the term that Imran Khan’s hawkish loyalists continued to use with the greatest contempt for this body of opposition lawmakers, who had tried to fight to defend their leaders.

The hasty passage of favorable FATF laws radically transformed many established business practices in Pakistan. It has also forced our banking industry to be more vigilant when clearing deposits and withdrawals of huge sums of money. It certainly helped to document the informal economy, but also allowed the government to constantly monitor our business activities. In the name of the satisfaction of the FATF, the government has also acquired almost draconian powers to catch and punish alleged tax evaders and money launderers. But after conceding much more than what the FATF had really wanted, Pakistan is not yet off its gray list.

If our National Assembly truly savored the weight and powers of a legitimate and authentic parliament, the Minister of Finance would have been personally present to provide satisfactory answers to the questions validly put to Mrs. Shamim Ara Panhwar. But Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin is a technocrat. He judges below his stature to attend the meetings of the assembly. After presenting his first budget in June of this year, he rarely sat in the room to listen attentively to the speeches that “our representatives” continued to make on the budget proposals.

In Tarin’s absence, Deputy Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan has been tasked with dealing with issues related to the Ministry of Finance. Khan is generally humble and easygoing. But on Monday, he began to treat all questions put to him with condescending arrogance. Instead of focusing on formulating a comprehensive response, Ali Mohammad Khan began by reminding the House that the FATF had graylisted Pakistan during Nawaz Sharif’s government and that it had done nothing. to get us out. He was wrong there, but never mind the fact-checking in either mud season.

Next, he proudly claimed that Imran Khan’s task-oriented government had already responded to 26, out of a total of 27, requests from the FATF. The problem remains blocked concerning a “technical point”. The minister did not try to craft the same thing to educate mortals like you and me. Still, he seemed to strongly suggest that the FATF wanted the Pakistani government to “prosecute” certain people a group of global agencies and organizations had named to be allegedly involved in terrorist financing.

Pakistan, he firmly asserted, is not a banana republic. We are a sovereign country operating under a constitution and a vast body of well-defined laws. We cannot be forced to arrest and prosecute people named by “others”. Like previous governments, he continued, the Imran government was simply unwilling to dance to the tunes emanating from some powerful foreign countries.

Beating the patriotic zeal of the current government, Ali Mohammad Khan also hinted that the FATF continued to keep us on its gray list, “for technical reasons”, simply because “our brave leader, Imran Khan”, resolutely responded ” absolutely not. “He clearly referred to a story that kept claiming that the United States was desperately seeking ‘facilities (a military base)’ on Pakistani soil to monitor Afghanistan after withdrawing its forces from that country. Prime Minister Imran Khan is said to have responded “absolutely not” to this wish.

Opposition lawmakers seemed visibly overwhelmed by Ali Ahmad Khan’s tough posture. They failed to get him to tell the whole truth and name the names, the FATF seems likely adamant to be sued by the government of Pakistan for allegedly engaging in terrorist financing.

Ali Mohammad Khan and the rest of the ministers have certainly wrenched all the vigor and energy out of an otherwise large opposition these days. Most of their top executives face serious charges of corruption and money laundering. Many of them also spent several months in prison and were eventually released on bail. After going into self-protection mode, they had lost the will to push the government into a dead end by actively participating in parliamentary work.

No wonder Imran’s government continues to enjoy an enviable advantage during these proceedings and that important questions about its performance remain unanswered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/03-Aug-2021/whether-name-of-pakistan-excluded-from-fatf-s-grey-list The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos