



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Young American prisoners in a chain gang in 1903. PIC: National Library of Congress. Almost two centuries later, Boris Johnson last week announced the government’s new crime plan, which measures include forcing those guilty of anti-social behavior to repay their debt to the public in chain gangs. fluorescent jacket. The status of Van Diemens Land chain gangs was much lower than that of relief gangs (men who behaved well after long probation) and educated convicts who would be employed in gardening and fencing. Any convict, however, was liable to chain dismissal and flogging. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter A few decades later, the term chain gang took root in slavery and, later, in what was known as hiring convicts for labor on thousands of miles of railroad tracks. The latter has led many to believe that the chained men, mostly black, had shifted from being owned by plantation owners to being slaves to the state. As Boris Johnson surely knows, terms like chain gang cast a long, clear shadow, reminiscent of a time when corporal punishment was the norm. But behind much of our language lie unexpected stories of crime and retaliation. Solicitation of votes, for example, usually involves canvassing. Few would guess that the original meaning of the term in the 16th century was to punish someone by throwing them brutally into a heavy tarp. From there was born the figurative idea of ​​criticizing someone, then to scrutinize him, and finally to probe him. Similarly, running the glove was a punishment imposed in the Navy whereby a criminal was forced to run between two columns of troops as they attempted to beat him with sticks or ropes. Gauntlet comes from Swedish ready, track and race, functioning. Running on a treadmill in the modern gym is thankfully unlike the winding Tread Mills of Victorian prisons, which rotated around a horizontal axis and forced inmates to climb continuously. Like those in an Escher painting, they were indeed walking an endless staircase. Looking further, we have the original tests, notorious tests of guilt or innocence. Trial by ordeal involved submission to extreme pain by fire or water (especially in the witch hunts of the 16th and 17th centuries) survival was seen as divine proof of innocence. Ordeal is a parent of German verdict, judgement. The ancient punishments were no less deadly. The word decimate began with the Roman punishment of fearful or mutinous soldiers by assembling them in groups of ten, with a toss among each group to select a man who would be duly put to death by the other nine. In ancient Athens, to ostracize a criminal or disobedient citizen was to banish him from the city for ten years. Oyster in Greek. The victims of such punishments would, in the Middle Ages, be qualified as odious, an adjective which has lost much of its sting but which ultimately contains Latin ob, subject to and safe, prejudice. And while today we are more likely to encounter the word penalty on a parking fine or speeding ticket, its origins are more poignant, coming from Latin points, Pain. On crime and punishment, the Westminster Review of 1934 decides that ultimately every tree is known by its fruits and every system by how it works – as will be the case with the Crime Bill. by Boris Johnson. Ultimately, the purpose of retribution, leaving aside morality, is to make its recipients feel remorse. The language suggests that things are never that simple: at the heart of the word remorse is Latin remorse: a bite back. Susie Dent is a lexicographer and etymologist. She has appeared in Dictionary Corner on Countdown since 1992. Her book, Word Perfect: Etymological Entertainment for Every Day of the Year, is now available. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

