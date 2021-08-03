PNA urges world to take Afghan issue seriously – Journal





LOWER DIR / SWAT: Provincial Awami National Party chairman Aimal Wali Khan urged the world to take the Afghanistan issue seriously because of its gravity.

Speaking to local journalists and a group of Malgari Wakeelan at Wasil Khan’s residence in Chakdara after offering his condolences on the deaths of party activists and their families in Gadar, Amirabad and Sarai Payeen Talash here, he declared that peace in Pakistan was linked to a peaceful Afghanistan.

Mr. Khan called on the world to play an active role in bringing peace to Afghanistan. He said that any situation in Afghanistan directly affects Pakistan. He said the Afghan government’s mandate was still intact in Afghanistan and that it was not true that the Taliban had conquered most of the cities.

He said the PTI government has disappointed people. He said that the poor instead of poverty were eradicated by putting them out of work.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no power when he learned about inflation and rising fuel prices from the TV channels.

Mr Khan also visited the family of Sajid, who was killed by police in Hazro, Attock.

He called on the government to punish the accused. He said that four young Pakhtun were killed in Punjab in different incidents.

He said his party would fully support Sajid’s family.

In Swat, ANP central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain said the provincial government was not ready to hold local elections.

He alleged that the PTI government was the most incompetent in the country’s history because it was the product of the establishment.

He spoke to reporters in Marghuzar during his visit to Swat on Monday. PNA District Chairman Ayub Khan Asharey, Secretary General Shah Dauran Khan, former MPs Sher Shah Khan and Syed Jafar Shah and former Nazim tehsil Ikram Khan were also present on the occasion.

Mr Hussain said the next general election will be held ahead of time. The government is not serious in organizing local elections and the general elections are also near. This is why the provincial government is resorting to delaying maneuvers because it is not ready to organize polls with local bodies, he added.

He said the ANP wanted to change the local government system because the current system could not address people’s problems.

Mr Hussain said the country’s foreign policy had been designed according to the wishes of the United States from the start. Initially, the United States used Afghan land and Pakistan in the war against Russia and now it is using it in the war against China, he added.

He said the regrouping of terrorists was a threat to peace in the country. He said the ANP has launched a 40-day campaign to mobilize workers.

Posted in Dawn, le 3 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1638422/anp-urges-world-to-take-afghan-issue-seriously The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos