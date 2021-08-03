Why China cracked down on education, upsetting $ 70 billion tutoring industry with millions affected

When representatives of several out-of-school tutoring giants were called for a meeting with China’s education ministry in March, they were told their teaching materials and content would be treated as publications – subject to advanced censorship.

Those who attended the meeting said representatives agreed to cooperate fully but explained that they could not just change the documents overnight. The proposal would also not be an easy task for education authorities, as it would require a number of staff to complete the regulatory review, according to a source who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the discussions. .

Then last month, before the ministry even came up with a detailed plan, the State Council banned these tutoring companies from making a profit by teaching basic subjects after school. The Chinese firm has also restricted foreign investment in such companies, after years in which this has been a key way for these test-prep companies to raise funds in the for-profit industry.

And just like that, an industry worth tens of billions of dollars – and long considered essential for passing Chinese school exams – has been turned upside down.

“This unprecedented crackdown comes from above and goes beyond the education ministry,” the source said. “The intention is not to specifically target the private sector, but to rectify education itself.

“This is a real concern at the state level, because the rhetoric and ideology must be controlled by the central government. But the after-school tutoring sector has built its own rhetoric in recent years, and this flies in the face of state intent.

The tutoring industry is seen by many well-to-do families and the country’s rapidly growing middle class as a means to a better life and improved social status. The industry also employs millions of workers, according to China News Weekly, a Beijing-based state news magazine. Many of them are part-time employees looking to earn more money or pay for their college degrees.

And while a number of small education businesses have gone bankrupt or shut down during the pandemic, some larger online education platforms have grown due to increased demand, acquiring massive funding. A total of 13 Chinese educational institutions were listed on the stock exchange in 2020. One of them was listed on the mainland and the rest were in Hong Kong and the United States, according to PwC, one of four. large accounting firms.

The data mining and analysis platform iiMedia Research estimated that the Chinese online education market grew by about 10% to reach 454 billion yuan ($ 70.25 billion) in 2020, while that research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan predicted last year that the country’s online education market was on track to reach $ 99.3 billion by 2023.

Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba, Tencent and ByteDance, have also jumped on the bandwagon in recent years and invested in the education sector. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

“The market is quite reckless and the central government is now sending a signal that education must keep a certain distance from capital, because excessive involvement of capital will reignite social injustice and is incompatible with some of the Chinese government’s philosophies. Said Miao Lu, secretary general of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing think tank.

She added that the central leadership has always been very adamant about its hold on ideology in education, given that China is a socialist country.

“It is as if the central government is pulling on the emergency brake, but if the government did not, the fierce competition from capital would not end. There is always a balancing process in China’s policymaking, and I think it will balance out in return, ”she said.

The crackdown on education is part of President Xi Jinping’s overhaul of the education system ahead of next year’s National Party Congress, which will shake up the upper echelon of Chinese politics, according to an academic in Beijing-based political science who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

“The out-of-school tutoring service helps the middle class maintain their social status and empower themselves,” said the academic. “On the one hand, they have to rely on the middle class for economic growth, but on the other hand, an overpowered middle class can also be a difficult force for the authorities. “

More than two months ago, rumors were already circulating about a more draconian crackdown on the industry. Insiders said most education companies are waiting and watching, with some discussing how to make the transition.

Before that, Chinese authorities had already curtailed homework and reduced live streaming hours for online tutors. Earlier this year, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the highest internal oversight institution of the Communist Party of China, said the state should strengthen its oversight of the online education sector, which was “under a whirlwind of capital ”. In June, the Ministry of Education created a new department to oversee after-school tutoring.

President Xi had also previously criticized the out-of-school tutoring industry in 2018, when he said he had “increased the financial burden on students and families” and “violated education laws”, as well as “disrupted the normal order of education “.

“Conscientious industry cannot become a for-profit industry. Off-campus training institutions must be regulated by law so that they can return to the normal path of educating people, ”according to the speech published in Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, Volume Three.

Meanwhile, despite its crackdown on after-school tutoring, China has invested heavily in vocational education, which is both part of its Made in China 2025 plan to modernize its high-tech industries and reduce its dependence. to imports; and the Belt and Road Initiative to link economies into a China-centric trade network.

China now has the largest vocational education system in the world. In 2020, the central government allocated 25.71 billion yuan to boost vocational education, according to Xinhua. The Chinese authorities have pointed out that, for students who do not have the opportunity to attend a university, vocational education is another way for them to improve.

However, middle-class parents are generally not fans of vocational schools, and the new crackdown is causing great concern.

“I am terrified every day. I don’t know if the courses I have enrolled my daughter in can be completed. I cannot accept having to stop sending my daughter to after-school tutoring classes because the school selection mechanism has not changed and every parent wants their children to go to a better school to receive better education, ”Ms. Zhang said. , a Beijing-based mother, who asked not to use her full name.

The sector has already started to see layoffs. Last Tuesday, in a virtual meeting with more than 9,000 staff members, Zhang Xinbang, co-founder and president of the American educational services company TAL Education, said that it was “inevitable” for the company to fire some. employees, depending on who was at the meeting.

Miao of the CGC said that future changes in education in China will always have to take into account market forces, at least to some extent, as government cannot be completely trusted.

“Since reform and opening up, especially in recent years, market-oriented education has helped China achieve the modernization and internationalization of education, and these have played a very positive role in the process, ”she said. “The country will still need it in the future.

