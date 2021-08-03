Government criticized “failure” to leave FATF gray list – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Reiterating the government’s position that the country was on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list only for political reasons, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the National Assembly on Monday that Pakistan does not take any foreign dictation on the issue of prosecution of its nationals.

We will punish individuals in accordance with our own laws and constitution. From now on, foreign dictation will not be allowed on the issue of legal proceedings, the minister said while answering questions from members of the opposition on behalf of Finance Minister Shaukar Tarin during question time when the National Assembly met after a two-day break.

The lower house of parliament, which has only sat since July 8 to meet the constitutional requirement of holding at least 130 sittings per parliamentary year, once again did not address the items on the agenda for lack of quorum .

The time has passed where [US national] Raymond Davis was allowed to leave the country. Gone are the days when the [countrys] the president used to rush to the United States [for help]Khan said in responding to opposition criticism of the government for its inability to remove the country from the FATF gray list.

The minister was responding to a supplementary question from the deputy of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf who had asked him to announce the only condition that Pakistan had not yet met to be removed from the gray list of the FATF. .

Mr Khan said the only item left to be implemented was about the prosecution of certain people. He said the country had not been able to get off the FATF gray list for political reasons and not for technical reasons, adding that when Prime Minister Imran Khan took the bold stance of saying no, the nation will definitely have to pay the price the price [for it].

He called on the nation to support the prime minister for taking a bold stand and said Pakistan has already completed 26 of the 27 points and will be graylisted soon.

The question on FATF terms was originally posed by PPPs Shamim Ara Panhwar and was deferred by the speaker during the assembly session in May.

In a written response to the question, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin told the assembly that the FATF reviewed Pakistan’s progress on the FATF action plan at its plenary meeting on February 25. He said Pakistan has undertaken tremendous work to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering and Counterterrorism Financing (AML / CFT) and address strategic gaps related to Counterterrorism Financing.

This work was recognized by the FATF in its plenary statement noting the significant progress made across the action plan as a whole and largely addressing 24 of the 27 action points of the action plan, said the Minister, adding: All 10 action points relating to the financial sector and border controls have been addressed.

Regarding the investigation and prosecution of the financing of terrorism, he said that six of the eight measures were taken into account, while for the targeted financial sanctions, eight of the nine measures were also taken into account.

Pakistan has also made notable progress in the other three action points which are also partially addressed. Progress on the remaining three elements of action is well advanced with significant progress made so far and it is expected that Pakistan will complete the remaining elements of the action plan by the June 2021 FATF plenary and become eligible for removal from the gray list in accordance with FATF international cooperation. Procedures of the Review Group (ICRG), said the minister in his response which had been submitted to the secretariat of the National Assembly before the plenary session of the FATF on June 21.

Pakistan, however, had been graylisted while failing to complete an item of the action plan.

In response to a question from PPPs Dr Nafisa Shah, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs announced that the special audit report on alleged irregularities in the Covid-19 pandemic fund will be presented to Parliament within the next two weeks. He said the president and prime minister had given their approval and the report was now being printed at the Office of the Auditor General.

In his written response, the Minister of Finance indicated that the GA had submitted its reports to the President and one of the said reports concerns the expenses incurred on Covid-19 by the federal government during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Shortly after Question Time, opposition members staged a silent walkout leaving PPP Ramesh Lal behind to highlight the lack of quorum.

President Asad Qaiser adjourned the session until Tuesday (today) afternoon because the chamber lacked the quorum for which the presence of at least 86 lawmakers in the 342-member chamber was required.

