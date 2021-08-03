US can’t let China think it will abandon Taiwan

Speaking at the Singapore International Institute for Strategic Studies, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinUS Cannot Let China Think It Will Give Up Taiwan Overnight Defense: First Group Of Afghan Evacuees Arrives In Virginia | Biden signs Capitol Hill security funding bill and pays custody back | Pentagon raises health protection standards weeks after lowering it China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan MORE recentlydescribe American interests and commitments in the Indo-Pacific theater. He hinted that the United States would help Taiwan resist China’s coercive measures, saying we would continue to assist the Taiwanese military, honor our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and not falter. when our interests are threatened.

While these words sound strong, the United States must move from a policy of strategic ambiguity over its military intervention in a Taiwan Strait conflict to a policy of strategic clarity so that Beijing is fully aware of the military consequences, politics and economics of the United States would inflict if China attacked Taiwan.

For years, the United States has pursued a policy of strategic ambiguity, believing that this would give it flexibility in how and when to respond to China’s aggression. This policy was adopted when the military balance across the Taiwan Strait was roughly even, which is clearly not the case today. The policy was also designed to keep the Taiwanese government in check, allowing policymakers to coax the Taiwanese government into taking actions that the United States saw as negatively impacting stability across the Strait.

Although this policy has apparently been effective since the United States’ recognition of the People’s Republic of China, the world situation has radically changed to include the rapid growth of China’s economic and military might, the annexation of Hong Kong. with the destruction Hong Kong’s democracy, and China continued to use coercive measures against Taiwan and its other neighbors.

In response and in order to strengthen deterrence across the Strait, the United States must mark Beijing’s strategic red lines and inform China that the United States will indeed respond to a military strike against Taiwan.

Obviously, the United States does not want a military conflict with China. It would be a disaster for both countries. However, if the United States is not clear about the consequences of China’s actions towards Taiwan, then is there not a greater danger that the Chinese Communist Party thinks there is a path to recovery. military coercion from Taiwan that does not involve the United States? Couldn’t they think that there is a way to use a combination of economic leverage, benefits, and coercion to force the United States out of a cross-strait conflict?

Perhaps another US president would determine that the economic benefits of our ties with China outweigh the defense of democracy and decide to abandon Taiwan. Getting the United States to abandon Taiwan is one of Beijing’s main goals and appears to be part of their influence operations in the United States.

Some argue that a policy of strategic clarity will embolden those in Taiwan who advocate for independence. Taiwan’s political leaders already consider Taiwan to be an independent country, that is, the Republic of China. There is no need to declare independence when Taiwan is already a sovereign nation. of Washington’s most trusted and trusted partners in the region. She has been a stable and consistent leader who has generated no surprises for either Washington or Beijing. Taiwan’s leaders can be warned not to try to take advantage of Washington’s pledge to intervene.

This is not to say that Taiwan does not have the primary responsibility to defend itself. After years of neglect and US policymakers urging Taiwan to do more in defense, Taiwan is purchasing large amounts of new US military equipment. Taiwan would be well served to make its society more resilient and aware of the Chinese threat. the idea that China would never attack Taiwan, believing that their common ethnicity would protect them. Creating a will to fight in Taiwan is essential to preserve stability between the two sides of the Strait.

Another way the Taiwanese leadership could strengthen deterrence is by planning and preparing for a scorched earth policy if China decides to invade Taiwan. large cities of Taiwan and the mountainous terrain of Taiwan. While Taiwan’s forces would ultimately lose such a fight, the cost to China would be terrible and could force them to think twice before invading Taiwan.

China’s growing military might and the desire of the Chinese Communist Parties to reunite and destroy Taiwan’s vibrant democracy is the great international security problem of this century. Recent testimony in Congress from senior US military officers clearly shows that China is creating a military juggernaut designed to fight and defeat US forces in the Pacific. Other governments in the region are paying special attention to China’s rise to power, and it is remarkable that Japan has volunteered to express concern on the instability in the Taiwan Strait. Making a clear strategic commitment by the United States to Taiwan will reassure relevant American allies in the region that the United States is committed to ensuring stability across the Strait.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping mistakenly equated unification with Taiwan as a goal for the rejuvenation of the Chinese people. He must know the consequences for himself, his party and the Chinese people if he pursues a military option to force unification. Absolute power breeds arrogance and contempt. Reminding Xi of the power of the United States and making it clear to him of our commitments should make him think twice before starting war on Taiwan.

David Sauer is a retired CIA officer who served as post chief and deputy post chief at several overseas command posts in East Asia and South Asia.