In a heart-wrenching semi-final at the Olympics, the Indian hockey team lost 2-5 to Belgium and will now fight for the bronze medal.

The team, having a 2-1 one-point lead, then conceded 4 goals. It was also precisely the moment PM Modi started watching the game.

Or at least the time he tweeted about it.

And while we all know he couldn’t have affected the outcome of the game, Twitter was not subtle in its superstition. Within minutes, people started asking the prime minister not to watch the crucial clash, and here are some of the responses.

Things got to a point where the word ‘panaut’ started trending on Twitter. Thin!