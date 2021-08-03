Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Cool and composed Lovlina Borgohain seeks historic spot for Olympic final | Tokyo Olympic Games News





TOKYO: A medal already earned, Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) will be chasing history when she takes on reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the Olympic semi-final here on Wednesday, aiming to become the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Games final.

The 23-year-old Assamian, who began her career as a practitioner of Muay Thai, became only the third Indian boxer to secure a podium on the centerpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom ( 2012).

Hers is also the first Olympic boxing medal in nine years and the goal now is to reach where none before she has reached, the finals.

“As the fight takes place in the afternoon, we have been training every day in the afternoon for the past two days,” national coach Mohammed Ali Qamar told PTI on the eve of the crucial fight.

“As for Lovlina, everything that needs to be conveyed in terms of strategy has been conveyed to her and she is ready. These two have never faced each other before, so this is uncharted territory for both of them,” he said. -he adds.

“She is very optimistic and confident about a good performance and I am sure she will live up to it.”

The boxer herself seemed pretty clear on the way forward following the semi-final victory over former world champion Nien-Chin Chen in Chinese Taipei.

“Hota hai low gold medal, let me get it first,” she said after the historic triumph which allowed the nine-person Indian boxing team that came here to have at least one medal to celebrate.

Borgohain displayed remarkable composure for a beginner during the sport’s greatest extravaganza. And it is this balance that could do the trick for her against the imposing Turkish opponent, seeded seed.

Surmeneli is also 23 years old and won two gold medals this year at the international level.

The former average boxer (75 kg) claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2015 itself.

Borgohain is no novice either and has won two bronze medals at the world championships so far in his career.

In fact, Borgohain and Surmeneli participated in the 2019 championships, from which the latter emerged champion, while the former settled for a bronze medal.

The two, however, did not face each other after landing in different halves of the draw.

Borgohain was outspoken enough to admit that she was not the most fearless boxer of her career, but several mind exercises and meditation later, she found the self-confidence necessary for a big stage like the Games. Olympic.

“I started to believe in myself, I stopped caring about what other people say, that’s how I became fearless,” she said.

That self-confidence would be crucial when she stepped into the ring on Wednesday, trying to change the color of her medal against a formidable rival.

