Maintain restraint: Prime Minister Modi’s advice to BJP MPs amid opposition protests





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned his party colleagues to maintain restraint and protect the dignity of the House in the in the face of opposition protests in Parliament. Addressing party MPs at the BJP party parliamentary meeting, the Prime Minister urged them not to lose their composure as the opposition continues its chaotic protests inside both Houses. Prime Minister Modi also criticized the opposition for disrupting debates, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said. It is an insult to Parliament, the people, the constitution and democracy, the prime minister said of the opposition disturbances. Both Houses of Parliament witnessed an uproar with opposition parties including the UPA, TMC, left-wing parties led by Congress as well as BSP and SAD MPs, waving slogans and holding up signs demanding a discussion of spyware and Pegasus’ farm bills. During today’s parliamentary meeting, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman made a presentation on the state of the economy. Sources said she told MPs that government-initiated social assistance programs have provided relief to poor people facing problems from the Covid pandemic. She said the economy recovered from a lull from June to July. The pandemonium continues Later that day, after Lok Sabha’s session began, opposition MPs, who cycled to Parliament to protest the fuel increase, rushed to the House well shouting slogans against Prime Minister Modi over the Pegasus spyware problem. Opposition MPs also held signs saying PM, Did you buy Pegasus spyware ?, while some MPs did not kill Annadatas written on it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cycles to Parliament to protest rising fuel prices. (Special photo: Praveen Khanna) The speaker resumed Question Time and it lasted until 12:45 am in the middle of the pandemonium. As the issues were related to the Agriculture Ministry, Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticized opposition MPs for not raising issues related to farmers inside the House. President Om Birla also criticized opposition MPs while adjourning debates for 15 minutes. Birla said he had authorized seven questions related to farmers, but the opposition did not want to raise any issues relating to them. I wanted you to ask questions about the farmers’ problems, but you didn’t want to. You were just throwing slogans. You were sent to Parliament to ask questions and raise issues, Birla said.

