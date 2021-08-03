Shehbaz rejects nomination of NCSW leader





ISLAMABAD:

Days after Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Nilofar Bakhtiar chairman of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, while challenging the decision, the ‘rejected as an “illegal appointment”.

In a letter written to AN President Asad Qaiser, the opposition leader expressed serious concerns about the appointment, which he said had “departed from the law and applicable rules” and ignored the majority opinion and vote.

The letter comes as the long-awaited appointment for the post has sparked controversy and questions about the legal merit of the proceedings itself.

The Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) on Thursday challenged Bakhtiar’s appointment and called it an “insult to parliament”. In a statement, PPP leader Nafisah said, “Bakhtiar’s appointment amounts to dacidity and an insult to parliament.”

PML-N leader Shehbaz asserted that despite obtaining majority votes, Ms. NCSW is unworthy of a parliamentarian who cannot be appreciated at any score.

Referring to a closed-door committee meeting on June 15, Shehbaz said that according to the tally, Fauzia Waqar got six votes while Nilofar Bakhtiar got just five votes, after which committee chair Falak Naz used his own casting vote in favor of Mrs. Nilofar.

Read Shehbaz accuses Imran of offloading electricity and gas

“Members were astonished to see Ms Falak Naz insist on voting for Ms Nilofar Bakhtiar, who otherwise lost the election,” Shehbaz said. He claimed Ms Naz also remembered the parliamentary committee rule 6 (4) on the nomination of NCSW rules chairman, 2012, “but she ignored it”.

Referring to the rules, Shehbaz said the president has the power to use the casting vote only when candidates have had equal votes. “The insistence on voting by the president has no legal validity, it is rather the same thing which derogates from the ethics of democracy and the majority regime which is the basis of democracy,” he said. declared.

“Instead of protecting the sanctity of the vote,” he added, “the president stifled the whole process to secure the nomination of the government’s blue-eyed candidate for NCSW presidency.”

Further, he said that the committee chairperson prepared the minutes of the meeting according to her own whims and wishes and declared Bakhtiar as the returning candidate. Referring to the earlier letter from committee members, Shehbaz asked the speaker to respond to his letter with a copy of the meeting minutes.

“I, being the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, I find myself compelled to bring these illegalities to your attention as the guardian of the House and urge you to take immediate measures to remedy this wrong”, a writes Shehbaz.

He concluded by saying that “it is also a legal right of Ms Fauzia Waqar that, since she has obtained majority votes, she must therefore be notified as president of the NCSW without further loss of time.”

