Legalization of cannabis for adult use must be discussed, says Argentine President Alberto Fernndez





By Franca Quarnetti, Going through Posture. During a question-and-answer session, at the II Federal Law Congress, Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina, discussed the legalization of recreational marijuana. According to Infobae, a student at the Faculty of Legal Sciences at the National University of Patagonia asked the president about his views on recreational cannabis and whether it was possible to legalize it during his administration. President Fernandez asserted that “it is a question which has to do with hypocrisy”, while arguing that marijuana is “toxic”. “We have to debate an issue that has to do with the social hypocrisy we live in and overcome. There is a part of us that sustains a certain hypocrisy. The toxicity of marijuana is not in question. But tobacco and alcohol are also toxic. And yet, there is a whole industry that is taking place behind tobacco and alcohol, where the toxic aspect takes a back seat., said the Argentine president. And to continue: “The biggest problem that our young people suffer from in terms of addictions is not precisely because of marijuana, it is because of alcohol. Our young people harm themselves and their physical health above all because of alcohol. There is an entire industry that is very difficult to question. There is also a social acceptance of the sale and consumption of alcohol. A social acceptance that does not exist compared to other drugs. “ Regarding the alleged “toxicity” of marijuana, Fernandez said it is a “soft drug” and the damage it generates is “less than or equal to tobacco.“ Likewise, regarding the role of the State, the President affirmed: “What the state must do is not persecute the person who smokes a joint, but to persecute the trafficker, who is the one doing the real business. “ In addition, Fernandez called the cannabis user a victim. “We have to be careful because what is clear is that it is a substance that generates nuisances. I am not convinced that the solution is to ban it. What I am convinced is that the consumer is a victim anyway, he is not responsible for anything.“ The story continues Fernandez, a lawyer who graduated from UBA, admitted that “law always lags behind culture” and that, therefore, the legalization of recreational cannabis is “a debate that will have to take place.“ However, he requested that this issue be treated with caution and avoid promoting the consumption of any narcotic. Two weeks ago, the Senate passed a bill that regulates the industrial production and marketing of medicinal cannabis, including hemp, an initiative promoted by the executive power. Find our content in Spanish on El Planteo: Can we drink alcohol after the COVID vaccine? What is peyote? All about the mescaline cactus Photo: Natalia Kesselman // Edit de Casa Rosada (Argentine Presidency of the Nation), CC PAR 2.5 AR, in Wikimedia Commons // Nancy Gallardo and unsplash See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/adult-cannabis-legalization-needs-discussed-194908198.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos