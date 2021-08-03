



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie announce a second child just two months after their wedding. Carrie took to her private Instagram account to announce that she feels “incredibly blessed to be pregnant again.” This will mark her second child with Boris Johnson, her first being Wilfred born in April 2020. Johnson’s Instagram post also revealed that she miscarried earlier this year. She wrote about the decision to go public with her miscarriage, saying: “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also feel like a bag of nerves.” Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can seem like everything is always going well. “ At this level, @BorisJohnson will need a #Track and trace application just to find all your children #Borisbaby #BorisAndCarrie #Babe Steven M. Foster (@DrStevenMFoster) July 31, 2021 Many couldn’t help but mock Boris Johnson, who is already the father of seven (known) children with three other women, one of whom is out of wedlock. Some couldn’t help but point out the uh… disturbing implications of Carrie’s pregnancy. Respect for Carrie Johnson and all other mothers of the Bozos offspring Imagine he is sweating on you pic.twitter.com/9MR836Gp7k European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU 3.5% (@ EuropeanUnity1) July 31, 2021 Johnson was the first British Prime Minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool in 1822. He also became one of four leaders to welcome a newborn baby while serving as Prime Minister alongside David Cameron, Tony Blair and Lord Russell. The year is 2056 and Boris Johnson is expecting his 72nd baby with his 43rd wife. LP (@____LP____) July 31, 2021

