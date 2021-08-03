Red flags on the American position in the face of foreign aggression





Something like a new cold war is heating up even though the United States seems confused on the back. As evidence of assault on acquiescence, listen to what Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked three senior security officials during a Congressional hearing without getting a response. He wanted to know why there had been no sanctions against China for the massive hacking of tens of thousands of computers, possibly injuring the United States endlessly. Enemy with closed lips himself, Cruz bluntly declared to these officials that the nonchalant reaction showed weakness towards China and weakness towards Russia. America, he said, was thus inviting more aggression and more cyberattacks. Earlier in the hearing, interlocutors focused on Russia, and President Biden actually imposed sanctions for measures such as interference in our 2020 elections. Later, at a conference in Geneva along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the president warned that the United States would retaliate if Putin did nothing to stop cyber attacks of an ambiguous nature originating from Russia. Since this declaration of the red line, the attacks have multiplied with a gentle and light reaction, as Russia says it cannot control the criminal groups, which it can. As a leadership contrast, Putin recently explained to the world that Russia developed the very first hypersonic missiles that can easily drop nuclear bombs anywhere on the planet in 30 minutes. They will be unstoppable, he said, and most will likely target the United States. Our own failure to modernize guns is frightening. The officers therefore reorganized a reduced military budget to better serve the cause of armaments. Don’t rely on hypersonic success. Singing a song similar to Putin’s, Chinese President XI Jinping recently said that no foreign force is ever going to intimidate, oppress or enslave us again. China, which deserves a gold medal for intimidation, oppression and slavery, recently stressed that it will take back the prosperous island of Taiwan, still legally its own. Analysts say China would have major advantages if the United States intervened, especially because of weapons deficiencies. Dictator Xi also said China is on a historic irreversible path to becoming the world’s greatest superpower. Let us visit starving Iran, which is spending billions on a future with nuclear weapons. In a nuclear deal bypassing the constitutionally required treaty process, President Barack Obama and his friends ineptly agreed that Iran should retain basic nuclear weapons, continue to test missiles, and continue to fund terrorism. His successor ended the mess, reinstating the sanctions, and the successor’s successor wants to start the mess all over again, reinstating most of the deal. Iran wants to leave it up to the United Nations to decide whether we will ever reinstate the sanctions, and look what comes next: a newly elected Iranian president named Ebrahim Raisi, who in 1988 was part of a small gang government who hanged some 5,000 Iranian citizens who were not politically correct. It will be harsh and, at the very least, we must listen to those who understand that gentleness in return does not preserve peace. Jay Ambrose is a union columnist

