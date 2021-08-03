As forest fires rage in Turkey, conspiracy theories won’t help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

File photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan | Photo credit: AP

The government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is in deep crisis, as forest fires in southwestern and southern Turkey rage uncontrollably. Images of trees consuming by fire and threatening some of the most idyllic coastal towns have dominated social media. The government’s response to this, however, has been incompetent. And for every instance of such incompetence, there are heroic images of citizens fighting fires with all they have, often risking their lives.

This year has been terrible for forest fires in the Mediterranean. Greece, Italy and Cyprus as well as Turkey have suffered intense heat, drought and other effects of climate change. Turkey was caught off guard, however, despite all signs that calamity was in the cards.

The Erdogan administration, it seems, does not have proper fire-fighting air assets. Most of its planes have not been maintained and are dangerous. As freelance columnist Fehim Tastekin pointed out, Greece mobilized 39 tankers to fight the fires. Turkey does not have one and is hoping that Russian and Spanish planes will come and help it. This has been compared to Erdogan’s presidential fleet of 13 planes.

There is no doubt that this crisis and its mismanagement by Erdogan will weigh heavily on Turkish political stability and weaken the president’s grip. This, in turn, may force Erdogan to resort to desperate measures inside or outside the country in an attempt to distract attention and rally people around him.

At the root of the problem is Turkey’s political system, which has become the preserve of one man and one man. Erdogan turned a parliamentary tradition into a centralized presidential system where he makes just about all decisions. As Turkey became more authoritarian under his tutelage, citizens had to endure his anger. Anyone who crosses paths with him can find himself detained, investigated and ultimately sentenced to prison. Politicians, mayors, journalists, civil society leaders and academics have all tasted its “justice”.

At the base of his reign is a system of sycophancy. He is surrounded by yes-men who tend to sing his praises regardless of the circumstances. The press has also come under enormous economic pressure as Erdogan directs state and even private advertising only to those who support him. Often, daily newspapers appear with the same headlines.

As a result, Erdogan is cut off from independent and impartial advice. He is more and more prone to making mistakes, some big and some small, but all politically important. Among his big mistakes was the decision to buy Russian anti-aircraft S-400 missiles, which led to an unsolvable crisis with the United States. Faced with the loss by his party of Istanbul mayor in the municipal elections, he spoke of the existence of irregularities and had the elections redone, only to be humiliated as the citizens of Istanbul delivered to his party, the AKP, an even greater loss.

Even in the current wildfire crisis, common sense seems to have taken its leave. Erdogan was filmed entering Marmaris, one of the besieged towns, with a convoy of more than a hundred cars, buses, police cars, ambulances and fire trucks, creating a logistical nightmare and unnecessary traffic jams. He later threw packets of tea at the citizens of Marmaris, who by the way tend to be much better off than those in many other parts of the country. The image of Erdogan handing out tea, as if it were a great humanitarian gesture, will forever be etched in the minds of many Turks. Already, people are having a blast. Some have renamed his AKP to AKPartea.

Of course, when in trouble, Erdogan can always rely on conspiracy theories, for which Turkey has always been fertile ground. He has already, without any proof, pointed the finger at the PKK, the Kurdish insurgent group classified as a terrorist organization, as being at the origin of the fires. It was a signal to his underlings in the press to embellish the plot to include Greece and Turkey’s main and hapless opposition party.

Plots, in fact, are just too alluring for many Turks. Even a columnist in an anti-Erdogan newspaper suggested that the fires were a “trap” the United States set in the aftermath of World War II when it provided aid to Turkey through of the Marshall Plan. Apparently, the United States uprooted many olive and similar trees, replacing them with extremely flammable poplars and pines. Adding more conspiracy to the mix, Erdogan’s communications chief Fahrettin Altun said the large number of social media protests were part of a foreign plot to portray Turkey as weak and came from a “single center abroad”. While it is not clear where this “one center” is, in the past it has been a cue to signify the United States.

But conspiracy theories won’t help Erdogan this time around. Social media has already overtaken government efforts to control the narrative. The devastation and general nonchalant attitude of some ministers, towards the efforts of ordinary citizens, and, more importantly, the absence of any planning and preparation by the government, will seriously undermine its future narrative and its ability to define the agenda. Erdogan will only go through the motion to govern; the emperor has no clothes, they burned with forests and trees and houses.

