60.4% of respondents satisfied with the government of Jokowi-Ma’ruf.





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Results investigation A national analysis conducted by the Institute for Democracy and Strategic Affairs (Indostrategic) shows that the majority of the public is satisfied with the performance of the government of Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin. “If we combine those who are very satisfied and satisfied, the combination is at 60.4%, while those who are dissatisfied and very dissatisfied are at 35%,” Indostrategic executive director Khoirul Umam said on Tuesday (3 / 8/2021). When detailed, 8.15% of respondents said they were very satisfied with the government Jokowi-Ma’ruf and 52.25 percent of respondents said they were satisfied. Read also: Indostrategic survey: TNI, the public’s most trusted institution, KPK ranks fifth Then, 30.65 percent of the respondents said they were dissatisfied and 4.35 percent of the respondents said they were very dissatisfied, while 4.6 percent of the respondents did not know / did not respond. Although the satisfaction rate is still relatively high, Umam said the results of the Indostrategic survey showed that public satisfaction with the government is declining. Because previously there were a number of investigative institutes whose survey results showed that the level of public satisfaction with the Jokowi-Ma’ruf government reached 70%. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

"This shows that there is a pretty serious drop and it is very likely to be influenced by perceptions and public assessments of the government's performance in handling the Covid-19 pandemic and saving the economy. "Umam said. Investigation This study was conducted from March 23 to June 1, 2021 through face-to-face interviews with 2,400 respondents in 34 provinces. The sampling method is carried out by multistage random sampling with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error 2 percent. To read also: Indostrategic survey: If the presidential election took place today, Prabowo would be in the lead with 17.5%, Anies 17% In the meantime, Indostrategic has not joined the Association of Public Opinion Polls (Persepi) as it is still awaiting the notarial deed procedure at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. "We will start the Persepi registration process immediately after the issuance of our notarial deed.approve Ministry of Law and Human Rights. Currently, we are still waiting for the process in Kemenkumham which has turned out to be quite long. Because if you still have to wait approval With this, the survey data becomes less relevant, "Umam said when contacted. Kompas.com, Tuesday. Umam said funding for this investigation came from Indostrategic clients.

