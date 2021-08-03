Why longtime Asian investor thinks response to Chinese crackdown is overblown

A series of regulatory measures from Beijing, including measures that have shaken the country after school tutoring companies, rocked American investors and stepped up scrutiny of Chinese companies listed in the United States. But Robert Horrocks, chief investment officer of Matthews Asia, says painful developments in a market pocket have been extrapolated too much China’s biggest internet companies are reflecting their risks after the latest massive sell-off.

The MSCI China Index, which tracks Chinese companies that foreign investors may own, has lost more than a quarter of its value since mid-February as Beijing unveiled anti-monopoly measures and stepped up data security oversight , as well as cracked down on education companies, as it tries to revive the country’s falling birth rate, among other problems. The fallout has intensified a push in the United States to increase scrutiny of Chinese listings.

(ticker: MACSX), on China’s latest regulatory action, what China might do regarding the structure of variable interest entities, or VIEs, which many Chinese companies have used to list in the United States, and what the latest steps mean for China’s views on private business.

Barrons: What do you think of recent regulatory developments in China, including measures against out-of-school tutoring companies?

Horrocks: This is absolutely not an attack on Chinese private companies or foreign capital, but a separate social problem that is of great concern to Chinese leaders: Children are stressed from an early age.

[Note: President Xi Jinping had described after-school training services as a social problem.]

Beijing’s measures against out-of-school tutoring companies have essentially upended their business models and kept foreign investors away. Could this happen elsewhere?

This is only the case for one particular industry. Many people have extrapolated this to the Chinese government, which is attacking commercial enterprises and private companies. This is absolutely not the case.

China understands that it needs private companies. It provides 80% of the jobs in major Chinese cities and a similar percentage of the country’s new technologies and innovations, which of course China wants to promote. It’s just that if you stress the kids out and overload the services, these are things that excite the grassroots people and filter through their organizations and the party has to do something about it.

The measures come after Ant Groups’ IPO was scuttled and regulators publicly reprimanded Jack Ma, co-founder of the Ant and Alibaba group. Are you worried?

China has no problem with big business. They have problems with big industrialists or business leaders trying to turn that into political influence. We have seen this in Europe and the United States, but China does not want to go down that road.

[Note: Ma was an outspoken leader and vocally criticized Beijings increasingly tight financial regulation ahead of Ant Groups IPO being suspended.]

Should investors reassess what they are willing to pay for Chinese stocks?

At the moment, the [risk premium] is massive. Large internet companies trade at a 30% price-to-earnings ratio compared to their global counterparts, and their market caps are about one-third to one-tenth the size of their global peers. It seems to be more than enough.

Should investors view the valuations of these internet companies differently from their global counterparts?

You should think of these companies as monopolies that will not make monopoly profits. The cost of regulation will be borne by large companies. These companies have a good monopoly position in the market. But for the sake of consumer protection, data privacy, etc., the Chinese government will not allow them to make money in a way they consider to be socially sub-optimal.

What impact will China’s increased control of data have on these companies?

If anyone is to have access to the use of the data, China wants it to be in the hands of the government. There are some things that might seem scary when you think about social control, but what it means for [companies] is that they can’t monetize that data like Western companies will. Internet companies are big businesses. But don’t evaluate them as monopolies with carte blanche.

The VIE structure has long been controversial as US investors have a stake in an offshore entity rather than the Chinese company. Is it in danger and what does it mean for foreign investors?

Chinese officials have said that VIE is very important to China’s financial system. They really want to develop their bond market but also equities. They will encourage companies to invest in and access Hong Kong that way. And Hong Kong facilitates listing on its stock exchange.

Calls to limit US investment in China are growing, and the Securities and Exchange Commission is increasingly monitoring Chinese quotes. How do you see it going?

There is a limit to what the US government can do. As a percentage of the combined China and Hong Kong market capitalization, US investors are less than 3%. For market health, Chinese markets can survive without the United States

Some investors fear that Beijing is not transparent about its next move.

Beijing has said what they are going to do. They said they had been concerned for some time with parts of the education sector, that they wanted to improve access to healthcare, that they were concerned about the real estate sector and speculation, that they wanted to expand access to Chinese capital markets, improve governance, focus on investment returns and improve efficiency. And they said they were looking for better environmental outcomes. They were fairly specific and fairly open.

Where are the opportunities among this massive sale?

In the health sector, regulations free up the market and allow innovative companies to access financing. We are starting to see volumes coming in. This is an area where we find opportunities. When you look at environmental concerns, for example, the EV business isn’t necessarily the realm of automakers, but component makers all look attractive. Online businesses look very attractive at prices right now. A lot of people ignore the fact that the biggest regulatory risks are in countries where you know the regulation is coming, but they haven’t acted yet.

Thanks, Robert.

