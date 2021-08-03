Politics
Narendra Modi under pressure to ‘reset’ Kashmir, anti-Muslim policies
The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis is under increasing pressure from the United States, the European Union and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to rethink and reset its ultra-Hindutva program on Kashmir and against Muslims and other minorities in the country.
During his recent two-day visit to India, US Secretary of State Antony John Blinken was vocal in expressing reservations about India’s suppression of dissent and its discrimination against Muslims, who constitute the largest minority in the country.
In a joint press conference with Indian Foreign Minister Blinken said the United States and India should “take seriously our responsibility to provide freedom, equality and opportunity to all of our people. peoples, “adding” we know that we must constantly do more on these fronts, and none of us have achieved the ideals we have set for ourselves. “
The future of Afghanistan: Lessons for India
Last week, US President Joe Biden appointed Rashad Hussain Goodwill Ambassador for International Religious Freedom. Hussain is the first Muslim to be appointed to the key post.
Earlier in March, the US State Department’s human rights report cited a number of abuses against Muslims and other minorities by Indian law enforcement. United Nations Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet also expressed dismay at the death of Father Stan Swamy, 84, last month while in detention in India.
Father Stan was a human rights defender and Jesuit priest in Mumbai and was commonly referred to as India’s oldest prisoner.
Meanwhile, 16 Members of the European Parliament wrote last week to the President of the European Commission on the atrocities committed in Indian-occupied Kashmir and urged him to implement the UN resolutions.
The letter states: The EU must use all its levers and tools to cooperate with our Indian and Pakistani partners in order to honor the commitment made to the Kashmiris by the international community and create an enabling environment for the implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations.
Read more: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offers veiled criticism of Indian rights and democracy
The letter further deplores that the Modi regime has blatantly abused new laws against the Kashmiri population which have been enacted to prevent terrorism and separatism. EU members also expressed concern over the deterioration of relations between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-weapon neighbors.
Meanwhile, 626 of the 751 members of the European Parliament introduced a resolution earlier this year against discrimination against Muslims in India’s citizenship law.
Apart from this, the OIC General Secretary, in a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia on July 5, expressed the wish of the OIC General Secretariat to send an investigative delegation. in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This was seen as a rare gesture on the part of the OIC.
In addition, Chinese military and diplomatic pressure on Ladakh, which borders China and Indian-occupied Kashmir, has added to Narendra Modis’ woes.
The press seems to be going up to India to rectify the situation, not only outside its borders but also inside.
Read more: FM Qureshi calls on India to reconsider position on Kashmir Premier League
Recently, Modi invited the leaders of Kashmir to a summit in Delhi. The statements after the summit had a unanimous demand – to restore the status of Kashmir and speak in Pakistan.
The question to ask now is: will the Modi administration heed the growing criticism?
Even a hawkish editor in India wrote last week that the Bharatiya Janata Party will need to review its policies towards Muslims for internal peace and for any chance of a breakthrough in talks with the Afghan Taliban.
Sources
2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/363231-narendra-modi-under-pressure-to-reset-kashmir-anti-muslim-policies
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]