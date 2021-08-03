President Jokowi asks volunteers to focus on managing Covid-19

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The President of the Red and White Solidarity (Solmet) Silfester Matutina met the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Merdeka Palace, Friday (30/7) yesterday.

On the occasion, Silfester said President Jokowi appreciated what the volunteers had done to help the government and the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have received a lot of information that volunteers and many communities in the community from the start of the pandemic until now continue to move forward together and work together to help those affected and affected by the pandemic. Covid-19. As President and on behalf of the government, I express my appreciation and gratitude to the volunteers who have struggled and worked hard hand in hand with the health workers, TNI / Polri and ASN and all other community members in management of the Covid-19 pandemic. and help affected and affected communities, ”President Jokowi said, as reiterated by Silfester, Tuesday (3/8/2021).

On the other hand, President Jokowi also said that at this time volunteers should not be trapped in a political situation to support the 2024 presidential election succession.

Silfester revealed that later the President would assemble all the volunteers to decide which direction this large ship would sail and dock.

According to him, the most important thing right now is how all the children of the nation must unite hand in hand to manage and overcome the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to focus on how this nation and this country can overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, by working together, socializing and implementing the rules that have been set to be implemented together in order to escape to this disaster. President Jokowi asks campaign volunteers for activities and programs The government goes to the community on social media with correct and positive issues, and also continues to directly help the community as well as other parts of the nation by implementing strict health protocols, ”President Jokowi’s mandate was passed to Silfester.

In fact, on this occasion, President Jokowi, called Silfester, also said that he strongly rejects Jokowi’s 3-term speech.

“I do not want and have never discussed Jokowi for the 3rd period. This speech violates the applicable constitution and leaves a political education which is not good for our nation and our children and grandchildren,” Jokowi added. , as stated by Silfester.

On the other hand, President Jokowi also asked for volunteers to help and assist the world of small businesses and cooperatives which are also in crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Volunteers can be a bridge for information and communication with government and all stakeholders, including legal issues facing small, oppressed communities.

Asked by Silfester about the circulation problems related to the vaccination program, the president said that this vaccination is important to break the Covid-19 chain and is safe for the population. Because it has undergone good clinical trials and almost every country in the world uses it.

“The President recalled that almost all of our babies can be immune and healthy against viruses and diseases because they are injected with vaccines against polio, DTP, measles, BCG, hepatitis etc. -19 and of course must also be accompanied by discipline to comply with strict health protocols, ”said Silfester.

During the meeting, said Silfester, the president also asked for comments and information on the current situation happening and developing in the community. Including the implementation of the PPKM and the development of hoax issues that need to be tackled with real and positive issues.

In addition, President Jokowi also denied the hoax that circulated that the Chinese government itself had not used vaccines made in its own country, namely the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

“At the end of the meeting, the President expressed his confidence and optimism that we can overcome difficult times and overcome the spread of Covid-19 and return to normal life if all elements of the nation are strong, disciplined, work together and unite together, ”he said.