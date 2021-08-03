Wolf warrior diplomat, Xi confidant who is Qin Gang, new Chinese ambassador to the United States

Text size:

New Delhi: Qin Gang, 55, a former Chinese vice foreign minister who also has a journalism career under his belt, arrived in the United States last week to take over Beijing’s new ambassador to Washington.

Qin, who is currently serving a 14-day quarantine period, was appointed envoy at a time of deep tensions between the United States and China over several issues, including trade, technology, human rights and Beijing. aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

As Ambassador, he will play a key liaison role for the two countries.

Many media reports noted a conciliatory tone when Qin made his first official remarks as US Ambassador, some contrasting it with the wolf warrior rhetoric he was known to adopt during his tenure as the ministry spokesperson Foreign Affairs (in 2005-2010 and again in 2011-2014).

I firmly believe that the door to US-China relations, which is already open, cannot and should not be closed, Qin Recount journalists upon his arrival in the United States last Thursday. In one a message On the website of the Chinese Embassy, ​​he added that at this new historic turning point in Sino-US relations, the two countries must cooperate, treat each other with respect and equality, and pursue peaceful coexistence.

Qin replaces Cui Tiankai, 68, who left the United States in June after eight years in Washington.

Qins’ closeness to Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to have changed during his tenure as director general of the protocol department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (responsible for matters of state protocol and ceremonies) between 2014 and 2018, is considered a major factor in his appointment.

Unlike almost all Chinese ambassadors to the United States since the 1980s, Qin never specialized in dealing with Washington, The New York Times Noted in a profile last week. His diplomatic repertoire includes three separate stays in the United Kingdom.

It was would have waited that diplomat Zheng Zeguang, who has already made two visits to the United States twice, including from 2005 to 2008, would take up the post of American ambassador while Qin would return to the United Kingdom. However, Zheng arrived in Britain as China’s Supreme Envoy in June.

From journalism to diplomacy

Born in Tianjin in March 1966, Qin graduated from Beijing University of International Relations. He is married with a son.

He started his professional life as a journalist, working as a press assistant in the Beijing office of the US news agency United Press International. In 1992 he joined the diplomatic corps of the Foreign Office and held various attaché and senior positions in the Foreign Office in the UK and Western Europe until 2005.

But it was his later role as spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and deputy director general of the Beijing information department, which he took over in 2005, that gave him importance.

In 2009 he is famous reprimand a BBC reporter speaking about China’s ‘Green Dam’ internet filtering system. Do you know what this software is for? he asked a reporter. Do you have children?

A Diplomat report quoted an anonymous former reporter who attended Qins’ press conferences describing him as someone scornful, charismatic and who speaks with theatrical flair.

He was known to make sharp comments. On one occasion he compared Takeover of Tibet by China at the emancipation of former US President Abraham Lincoln from enslaved blacks. It was in 2009, when Barack Obama was President of the United States, and Qin was referring reports of a plan to meet between him and the Dalai Lama.

In 2014, days after Obama gave a speech claiming the United States will remain a world leader for the next century, Qin delivered a text to foreign journalists that went viral in China. I don’t know if there is a Paul the Octopus to predict the future in international affairs. But I can tell you that China was once the big boss for over a century, it noted, referring to the famous predictive abilities of Paul the Octopus during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Another profile describes Qin as one of the pillars of Chinese Wolf Warrior diplomacy, according to Beijing-based independent analyst Hua Po. In February of this year, Qin reportedly forbidden this style of diplomacy as a necessary response to baseless slander and mad attacks on China.

This, The New York Times noted, was different from its predecessor Cui, who distanced itself from the rhetoric and Covid conspiracy theories of some rising Chinese diplomats.

Closeness to Xi Jinping

Qin is said to have developed a close relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping while he was director general of the protocol department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2014 to 2018. He accompanied Xi on numerous trips abroad, especially to the United States. United in 2015, and in meetings with foreign leaders.

the NOW quoted Ryan Hass, former director of China on the US National Security Council under Obama, describing Qin as someone who was ready to ruffle feathers without hesitation when he felt it was necessary.

