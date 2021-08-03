New evidence of Trump’s illegal election also looms large





As part of his plan to overthrow the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump, according to contemporary handwritten notes documenting a December phone call, urged senior Justice Department officials to announce that the he election was illegal and corrupt.

The December 27 phone call with Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue demonstrates two main things. First, it provides new evidence that Trump’s attempt to annul the election may have violated federal law. It also suggests that the most likely illegal effort failed at least in part because enough officials, including longtime Republicans and conservatives, resisted its pressure.

According to Donoghues’ notes, which were obtained by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Rosen told Trump: understand the DOJ cannot + will not snap its fingers + change the election result, it does not work to this way. Trump responded, according to the notes: don’t expect you to do this, just say the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and members of Congress R .. Trump also hinted he would fire anyone who does not comply. People tell me Jeff Clark is awesome, he says. I should put it on. People want me to replace the head of the Department of Justice. (Jeff Clark

18 USC 610 makes it a felony for any person to (…) attempt to intimidate, threaten, order or coerce any federal government employee (…) to engage or not to engage in political activity . Whether or not Trump violated federal law during that phone call depends on his attempt to coerce or order Justice Department officials to make such an announcement. Admissible evidence may include circumstantial evidence, the balance of power between Trump and Justice Department officials, and whether Trump used to coerce and order people to act against their will in this manner.

In fact, this was not the first time Trump had insisted that his officials and allies break or break the rules to advance his dubious agenda. Throughout his presidency, Trump has exerted subtle pressures alongside threats, implicit or more explicit. Among others, Andrew McCabe, former deputy director of the FBI, and Preet Bharara, the former US prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, both gave examples.

In a 60-minute interview in 2019, McCabe recounted how, shortly after Trump sacked FBI Director James Comey, Trump called McCabe to a meeting. Trump offered McCabe a cheerful (and false) description of how the FBI people were overjoyed that Trump fired Comey because people really didn’t like Jim Comey and they were very happy about it and it ‘was, that was a good thing.

McCabe knew it wasn’t true. McCabe also knew that Trump expected him to adopt this lie. McCabe refused and immediately knew he had given her the wrong answer. McCabe also knew he could lose his job if he continued to refuse to echo Trump’s lies about the Comey and Robert Muellers investigation. As it turns out, Trump didn’t just make sure McCabe was fired; he also demanded that McCabe be deprived of his pension after more than 20 years of service.

Bharara tells a similar story. Bharara was surprised when Trump personally contacted him shortly after he became president. It was odd, Bharara said on his podcast in 2017, because presidents typically don’t speak directly to lawyers in the United States. Do you know how many times President Obama called me? Zero. The calls were particularly troublesome because Bharara was pursuing suspected Russian money launderers and gangsters in Trump’s own stomping ground in Manhattan. The calls were clearly uncomfortable. Worried that Trump is trying to cultivate an inappropriate relationship with him, Bharara says, he declined the next call. Trump fired him 22 hours later.

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney and Trump fixer, noted a similar dynamic during his 2018 testimony before the House Oversight Committee. Trump, Cohen said, does not openly order anyone to lie on his behalf. That’s not how it works, Cohen said. He described how, for example, during the 2016 campaign, as he negotiated with Russian officials to build Trump Tower Moscow, Trump often asked how the negotiations were going. Then he would tell Cohen that he had no business in Russia. In his own way, he was telling me to lie, Cohen said. And for many years, Cohen obeyed those orders, a decision he later regretted.

But while Cohen has followed Trump for too long, many of the president’s subsequent attempts have been far less successful. It is a silver lining underlined by the notes of Donoghue.

For example, Trump tried to pressure Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State and longtime conservative, to find the votes Trump needed to declare himself the winner in Georgia. “All I want to do is that,” Trump told Raffensperger. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than us. Because we won the state.” Raffensperger refused because, in fact, Trump had not won the state. I live by the motto that the numbers don’t lie. As Secretary of State, I think the numbers we presented today are correct, he said. Raffensperger, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, and their families suffered mockery and death threats from Trump supporters, but never gave in.

In Arizona, Trump allies claimed the use of Sharpie pens invalidated some ballots. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said he would investigate the use of the Sharpies. A day later, he tweeted that he was convinced the pens had no effect on the election.

Tina Barton, a Republican clerk for the Michigan municipal elections, said she answered the phone in November to find someone from the Trump campaign asking her to sign a letter raising doubts about the election. She refused and received death threats.

Even the judges appointed by Trump declined to participate. At least nine Trump-appointed judges have heard allegations from Trump’s legal team that the election was stolen. None of them followed.

In her book Strongman: Mussolini to the Present, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a professor at New York University, explains that strong men like Trump come to power with the support of conservative elites, such as party leaders, elected officials and respected commentators. She also explains that they tend to lose power when they lose the support of these elites.

We often debate whether democratic institutions that include courts, legislatures, electoral councils, a free press, and regulatory and law enforcement agencies can withstand the onslaught of an autocrat or a potential tyrant.

In fact, institutions cannot be stronger than the people who form them.

But I have often said that democracy would survive if enough people wanted it and were ready to do the job. These people include not only voters, but also key officials and the thousands of people who make up our agencies and institutions.

Last year our agencies and institutions were run by enough people, including longtime conservatives and Republicans, who were able to withstand the enormous pressure placed on them by Trump and his allies. We have been given many examples of this since November and the new information provided by House Democrats reinforces this point.

