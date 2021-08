Prime Minister Modi says opposition insulted parliament, refers to tearing down and derogatory remarks

New Delhi: At the BJP parliamentary meeting today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition for their conduct during the current monsoon session of Parliament. It comes as the work of Parliament is stalled by opposition protests over the Pegasus report and other issues. Prime Minister Modi referred to the opposition MP’s tearing of papers and his “derogatory” remarks on the way the bills were passed, accusing them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.Also Read – PM Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister to chair the UNSC meeting Informing reporters of Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the BJP parliamentary meeting on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister expressed his anger at the conduct of some members of the opposition and noted that those who tore up papers and threw them away remained unrepentant. It shows their arrogance, Prime Minister Modi said and called on his party members to show restraint. While a TMC member in Rajya Sabha tore up IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement on the Pegasus issue, several opposition members tore up papers at Lok Sabha and threw him in the air and to the president. A tweet from TMC chief Derek O’Brien criticizing the way bills are passed in parliament also angered Modi, Joshi and fellow Union minister V Muraleedharan told reporters, without naming the member of TMC. He tweeted: “In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed in and passed 12 bills at an average time of LESS THAN SEVEN MINUTES per bill. Pass a law or make papri chaat! Such comments are “derogatory” to parliamentary procedure and to the esteem of elected officials, said Muraleedharan, quoting Modi. The conduct of the opposition is an “insult” to Parliament and the Constitution, Joshi said, quoting the prime minister. Modi accused them of having an “undemocratic” attitude and said they did not like meaningful debates. The opposition blocked the work of Parliament demanding a discussion on the Pegasus spy line, an issue dismissed as inconsequential by the government. At the meeting, Modi asserted that his government will spare no effort to fulfill its commitment to the people. The bills do not belong to the government but are aimed at the well-being of the population, he added. The prime minister, Joshi said, reiterated the government’s position in favor of constructive and rich debates. The parliamentary party BJP also praised Modi at the meeting for the government’s decision to provide a reserve to the CBO and EWS in the all-India quota in the NEET medical entry test. The Prime Minister also highlighted the increase in GST revenue in July with a collection of 1.16 lakh crore to express his confidence in the state of the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman also spoke in detail about economic conditions and said the recovery has accelerated despite the second wave. India’s foreign reserves are at an all time high while GST collection also increased significantly last month, she added. The government’s package for the MSME sector is now at Rs 4.5 lakh crore while the banking sector has also made a recovery and posted profits of over Rs 31,000 crore, sources quoted her as saying. Economic indicators are doing well, she said. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/news/india/pm-modi-says-opposition-insulted-parliament-refers-to-paper-snatching-derogatory-remarks-4860752/

