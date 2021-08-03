MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Punts Timeline For Trump To Take Back Power As August Conspiracy Theories Get More Wacky





The prophecy failed in December, January and March. Twice.

But now, say conspiratorial Donald Trump fans, the legendary month is finally upon us. In August, some of the more marginal voices in the sprawling universe of former presidents and adjacent conspirators still seem to think Trump will be reinstated.

That is, if the author of the conspiracy theories does not reprogram again.

When Trump lost his reelection in November, he and some of his staunchest supporters insisted he would soon be reinstalled for a second term, possibly following a vote review (which ultimately confirmed Joe Bidens’ victory) or military intervention on inauguration day (never happened) or even one of multiple alternate inaugurations in March (also didn’t).

Undeterred, a faction of Trump fans predicted he would reclaim his throne this month. The baseless theory has sparked Trump’s interest, helped inspire at least two homeland security warnings about an increased risk of far-right violence, and now appears to be leading far-right voices QAnon to connect the comeback. of Trump with the latest wave of coronavirus.

As the Daily Beast previously reported, Trump fans can trace this latest prophecy not to legal scholars, but to pillow seller Mike Lindell. Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, predicted this spring that the 2020 election results would be overturned no later than August. When Trump began telling his confidants that he expected to return to office this month, Lindell took credit for the theory, telling the Daily Beast, If Trump says August, it’s probably because that he heard me say it.

Contacted for comment on Monday, Lindell admitted that his August schedule, which he had previously suggested as elastic, may now be delayed even further.

“We will be presenting our findings to the Supreme Court in late August or early September, sometime after the cyber symposium ends, and it proves that this was an attack from China,” Lindell told The Daily Beast. on a non-existent voter fraud, and an upcoming event dedicated to the same. When I gave my prediction for August, and that was several months ago, it was an estimate at the time. But it took so long to set up this symposium. However long it takes for the Supreme Court to take it back and decide this, I can’t predict that. I am not the Supreme Court.

Lindell had previously based his prediction on a timeline that involved taking pro-Trump cases to the Supreme Court in July. These high stakes cases never materialized.

But a pro-Trump conspiratorial crowd, especially fans of the QAnon community, are hanging on to the prediction or crafting their own alternatives, offering new reasons to believe this is the month that could see Trump take over the presidency. (A Trump spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.)

One of those reasons was Lindell himself.

The Pillow Titan is currently advertising this mid-August symposium which he says will reveal Trump won the 2020 election. (Lindell has released several debunked documentaries arguing the same case, including one that demanded a disclaimer that its content was opinions only and was not intended to be viewed or interpreted by the viewer as established fact.)

In a recent appearance on the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannons, Lindell suggested his latest symposium would be so compelling that Biden could resign voluntarily.

Once we have the symposium, on the night of the 12th or the morning of the 13th, if everyone has seen it, including the administration that is there now and that didn’t win, maybe Biden and Harris would say, Hey, were here to protect the country and quit, Lindell said. I’m serious!

Other conspiracy theorists, more explicitly adjacent QAnon, have merged Lindell’s upcoming symposium with other events they believe will usher in a new Trump presidency.

Ron Watkins, former administrator of the 8kun bulletin board hosting QAnon, posted on Friday that the Lindells Symposium coincided with other events in mid-August of interest to the QAnon community, such as a test of the emergency alert system of the country. QAnon fans, who accuse Trump’s enemies of satanic pedophilia and / or cannibalism, have previously claimed that Trump will use an emergency broadcast system to announce mass arrests of Democrats. He did not do it.

Watkins and other Q-promoting conspiracy theorists have been tinkering with their August theory in recent days, incorporating new ones as they develop. Several conspiracy theorists, including Watkins, have pointed to the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant as a sign Democrats are planning closures in mid-August to distract from voter fraud. (Watkins could not be reached for comment.)

A second QAnon conspiracy theorist with a large following claimed on Twitter, without merit, that potential vaccine warrants for the military would help inspire the military to revolt in favor of Trump this month.

Advancing the theory on Monday, Watkins hinted Trump fans were closer than ever to overturning the election. He specifically cited a whistleblower’s publication of manuals for voting machines made by Dominion, the company that sued Fox News and other media outlets for falsely implicating him in voter fraud conspiracy theories.

As one podcaster quickly noted on Twitter, these manuals were already available for free online.

QAnon fans are used to failed prophecies. Their conspiracy theory began with one, in October 2017, when anonymous personality Q claimed that Hillary Clinton and her assistant Huma Abedin would be arrested in the coming weeks. When those dates went without arrests, Q involved further blows on the left: arrests or suicides of Democrats that, again, never materialized. QAnon followers have come up with their own theories, like mass arrests at George HW Bush’s funeral (never happened) and mass arrests on National Popcorn Day (also a dud).

When Trump lost in November, Q fans were quick to claim that the election results would be overturned in a recount (they were not), and then voters would refuse to certify Bidens’ victory on January 6 ( Bidens’ victory was certified that day, despite a QAnon fueled riot inside the United States Capitol). Although some QAnon fans believed Trump would conduct mass arrests on inauguration day, Jan. 20, Biden was safely sworn in. Unperturbed, believers claimed Trump would take office in an alternate inauguration on March 4 and, when that did not happen, on March 20.

The repeated failures have deterred some plot fans. When Watkins uploaded his already publicly available documents on Monday, a minority of followers on his Telegram channel expressed frustration at what appeared to be more false hopes.

Let’s see some shit because we’re all tired of waiting and trusting, one wrote.

Yet, as a recent study by the Global Network on Extremism and Technology noted, some frustrated believers may take drastic steps in order to realize QAnon’s illusions.

The movement is likely to survive these failures in prophecy and continue to recycle old conspiracy theories to adapt them to new contexts, the GNET document noted. Perhaps the biggest concern stemming from these unsuccessful predictions is that supporters of QAnon are starting to feel compelled to take matters into their own hands after finding that they cannot expect political or military leaders. implement their vision. In this case, the failed predictions of the past may well spur some QAnon supporters to take direct action and fuel a new, more dangerous stage in the movement’s development.

Government agencies have responded with the same concern. The Department of Homeland Security recently issued two warnings regarding the risk of violence from QAnon supporters frustrated by a failed August prophecy, CNN reported.

Beyond Lindell, some figures supporting Trump, even those who have indicated their support for QAnon, at least in the past, have moved away from the August timeline. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on the Bannons podcast last month to deflate the hopes of Trump fans.

I would hate for anyone to be hopeful that they thought President Trump will be back in the White House in August because that’s not true and I’m telling you as a congressman it’s one thing very difficult to do, Greene said. .

with the report by Asawin Suebsaeng

