Critical attitude of Puan followed by the attack of the duo PDIP against Luhut-Jokowi





Jakarta – Speaker of the House of Representatives Mrs. Maharani Often criticizes government policies to deal with the Corona pandemic. After Puan, two PDIP lawmakers criticized President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan for their handling of the Corona virus. Puan Maharani’s criticisms of the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of which concerns the 20-minute meal rule. The lady worries that the 20-minute meal rule is just a joke. Puan recalled that the government must be able to explain in detail the new rules that are for the public’s attention, for example the 20-minute meal rule during PPKM level 4 in a number of areas. Puan fears there will be bad impacts if the government cannot fully explain the 20-minute meal rule. “The government needs to be able to explain why the regulation on meal cut-off times can be considered effective in preventing transmission. So what about technical supervision? public awareness or what? That needs to be explained in detail, “Puan said in a writing. statement, Tuesday (27/7 /. 2021) ago. “If this is left without explanation, it will end up being just a joke in the community. I am concerned that it will actually reduce public confidence in the government,” the doctorate recipient continued. honoris causa from Diponegoro University. Meanwhile, Effendi Simbolon, Puan’s subordinate in the DPR, criticized President Jokowi for not wanting to apply it. confinement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this case, the DPR Commission I member responded to a statement from University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono, who said Indonesia was heading for a pandemic trap. “The government from the start did not use the quarantine law referrals, where we should have entered the phase confinement. But we use terminology from PSBB to PPKM. Perhaps at the beginning given the availability of financial support and also economic problems. In the end what happened was actually more expensive, the PSBB was also above IDR 1,000 billion in 2020, “Effendi told reporters on Saturday (7/31/2021). “The president does not obey the constitution. If he obeyed from the start confinement, accordingly, he bought it. Only Rp 1 million per month multiplied by 70 is still Rp 70 trillion. For 10 months it is still Rp 700 trillion. Still under the flow of money, it is not clear where it has gone . It is still much more effective than a vaccine “, continued the representative of the electoral district DKI III. Following in the footsteps of his colleague, Masinton Pasaribu, a member of Commission VI of the PDIP faction of the RPD, highlighted the performance of Jokowi’s assistants who acted ceremoniously and tended to underestimate COVID-19. He pointed to one of Luhut’s statements that said Corona was under control but the next day there was a spike in cases. Watch the video ‘A Series of Reasons for Jokowi’s Decision to Continue PPKM Level 4’:

