The bizarre statements by Trump supporters when auditing votes





Former US President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to peddle disinformation about the 2020 presidential election which saw the Republican candidate lose to Joe Biden. In a relentless campaign, Trump supporters in Maricopa County, Arizona, have been demanding an audit of votes since the traditionally Republican county became Democrat in 2020.

The last audit conducted by Republican Party supporters took place in June and several bizarre claims have emerged from the process. According to a report from The New Yorker, people examining box after box of paper ballots cast by Arizona residents used microscopes to investigate allegations that certain ballots were filled by machines or were being filled. Asian counterfeits with revealing bamboo fibers. Listeners also looked for creases in the mail-in ballots, whether they were legitimately sent in envelopes or dropped in bulk, as the former president suggested.

Republican supporters have hired auditors from Cyber ​​Ninjas, a Florida-based company that consults with clients on software security, to audit the Maricopa County election results. The New Yorker reports that Cyber ​​Ninja CEO Doug Logan claimed that members of the “deep state”, such as agents of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), had intentionally disseminated disinformation about elections.

Another claim, according to the New Yorker report by listeners, mentioned that the vote counted about seventy thousand mail-in ballots more than the actual postmark. Following that claim, a Republican state senator proposed a recall of Arizona electoral votes for Biden.

According to USA Today, Biden won Arizona by nearly 10,500 votes and Maricopa County by more than 45,100 votes, listeners hand-counting the 2.1 million ballots in the county. Trump supporters then claimed that an election audit in Maricopa County revealed 250,000 fraudulent ballots; however, this was not true.

Trump supporters, who believe in the Big Lie, have claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from the American people, as the former president himself has repeatedly said.

Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/creased-paper-bamboo-fibres-trump-supporters-bizzare-claims-during-vote-audit-4039133.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos