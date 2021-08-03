Belarusian opposition leader urges West to toughen sanctions

Western countries must toughen sanctions against Belarus to pressure President Alexander Lukashenko to restore democracy and end deepening repression, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told the Financial Times before a visit to the UK.

The visit comes as Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya sought refuge at the Olympics in Japan after saying Belarusian officials tried to get her on a return flight against her will following her criticism at against his coaches on social networks.

Tsikhanoskaya said what happened to the Olympic runner was part of a wider crackdown on athletes in Belarus. Olympic authorities banned Lukashenko from attending the Tokyo Games and froze payments to the country’s Olympic Committee after Belarusian athletes accused his regime of political discrimination and imprisonment.

“Since August, dozens of athletes have been jailed, sacked and forced to flee the country,” she said, adding that any criticism was seen as an attack on the government. “No athlete can feel safe, neither in Belarus nor abroad.”

Tsikhanouskaya is now keen to gain the support of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to remove the exemptions from sanctions, which she says have mitigated their impact, during a trip to London on Tuesday. This follows a 15-day tour of the United States during which she met President Joe Biden.

“We are going to the UK to get attention. . . to fill the gaps in European sanctions, ”she said. Tsikhanouskaya said further pressure would only lead to a more repressive regime path that “will be longer, with more casualties.”

Downing Street declined to comment.

Around 35,000 people have been arrested in Belarus, including Tsikhanouskaya’s husband Sergei Tikhanovski, since the August 2020 polls, which were widely seen as flawed. Tikhanovsky was detained ahead of the elections, prompting Tsikhanouskaya to run for president in his place.

Ukrainian police said on Tuesday Belarusian activist Vitaly Shyshov, head of Belarus House, a Kiev-based political refugee support group, was found hanged in a park

Speaking on Ukrainian television, an acquaintance and fellow Belarusian refugee who identified himself by the first name Yuriy ruled out suicide, pointing out that Shyshov had a broken nose.

“I suspect it was the action of [Belarus] KGB. . . we knew they were chasing us, ”Yuriy said.

Western powers have threatened to step up pressure on Belarus but have so far taken only gradual steps. Among recent measures, the UK, EU, US and Canada in June imposed asset freezes and travel bans on some Belarusians associated with the regime as punishment for the forced landing of a Ryanair plane in May. Belarusian authorities hijacked the plane to Minsk, claiming there was a security threat, in order to arrest a dissident and his girlfriend.

UK sanctions have also targeted an exporter of Belarusian petroleum products, while the EU has imposed sectoral sanctions targeting exports of insurance, tobacco, petroleum products and potash which account for a significant share of Belarusian revenues. .

Tsikhanouskaya said she was grateful for the tremendous support from the international community since she fled Belarus last year after being threatened with arrest following the disputed presidential election. But she argued that the exclusions had significantly blunted the impact of the measures and urged European powers to toughen existing sectoral sanctions and impose more.

“Of course, our loved ones, our loved ones, are in prison in horrible conditions, humiliated,” she said.

She also wants Washington to impose wider sanctions, arguing that such measures – if coordinated – would be one of the most powerful ways to put pressure on the Lukashenko regime.

“Now this is such a huge level of repression; every day the number of political prisoners increases, ”she said. She added that due to the crackdown, she was not calling for street protests on August 9, which marks a year since the elections.

During her visit to the United States, Tsikhanouskaya also met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, USAID Chief Samantha Power and other senior officials of the Biden administration. .

“We talked . . .[how the US] can be useful in this fight between autocracy and democracy, ”she said, adding that the main message she received from American officials was a desire to“ create multiple points of pressure on the regime ”.

The Biden administration said in May it would issue an executive order to give the United States increased sanctioning authority in Belarus, but has yet to impose sanctions under it. Sullivan indicated following his meeting with Tsikhanouskaya that more sanctions were to come.

Biden made no mention of sanctions but endorsed Tsikhanouskaya’s mission, saying in a tweet after their meeting: “The United States stands with the Belarusian people in their quest for democracy and universal human rights.

Tsikhanouskaya said Biden also asked for news of her husband during a “warm and humane” meeting. “I just want to tell him, ‘Don’t stop believing’,” she said of her husband. “I want him to know the whole world is with him.”

She also visited UN officials in New York, as well as diaspora figures, academics and business leaders in San Francisco and Los Angeles, some of whom have expressed interest in investing. in Belarus in the coming years.

“We are in the midst of a revolution but we have to think about the future,” she said.

Additional reporting by Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe in London and Roman Olearchyk in Kiev