US economic growth under Trump was worst since Hoover





Donald Trump has often touted economic growth during his presidency as proof that he was a successful president, but a recent GDP review from 1999 suggested his rosy view of the period is a fantasy.

The revisions were part of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The reviews revealed that economic growth under Mr. Trump was the worst since President Herbert Hoover, who was in the White House from 1929 to 1933, the period of the Wall Street crash and the onset of the Depression.

Bloomberg reported the results of the analysis, which began with the Dwight D Eisenhower administration from 1953 to 1961, as it was the first time the BEA had released full quarterly data.

GDP growth under Mr. Hoover was negative 7.4 percent. Mr. Trump has performed better, with GDP growing 1.6% during his tenure, but that number is extremely low compared to every other president since Mr. Hoover.

The coronavirus pandemic is a major contributor to these numbers, as the global economy and trade have effectively come to a halt due to the hurdles presented by the virus.

Judging a president by the country’s GDP growth is not a fair measure of their success, as there are many factors contributing to economic conditions over which a president has little control. However, because Mr. Trump insists he created the greatest economy the world has ever seen, it’s important to note that his bragging is completely unfounded.

Overall, economic growth has generally been weaker in recent years than it was a few decades ago. Part of the reason for this decline is likely due to declining population growth. Once adjusted for population decline, Mr. Trump does slightly better, putting him ahead of President George W Bush and his father, as well as Eisenhower, but far from the top.

While Republicans have long promoted the idea that theirs is the party of fiscal responsibility, the periods of the highest GDP growth have all been under Democratic administrations. Economic growth has grown more under Democrats than Republicans in every administration over the past 75 years.

Mr. Trump, like many Republicans before him, has focused his economic strategy on a massive tax cut for the country’s wealthiest businesses and individuals, which some economists say has not really helped the economy. global economic growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/gdp-growth-trump-worst-hoover-b1895500.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos